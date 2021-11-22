ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Europe

The Netherlands affirms its position as a leading flexible contributor to WHO

By WHO Media inquiries Telephone:
World Health Organization
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn 22 November 2021 Paul Bekkers, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of the Netherlands to the United Nations Office at Geneva and Jane Ellison, Executive Director for external relations and governance, met to sign an amendment increasing the Netherlands’ core voluntary contribution (CVC) to the World Health Organization (WHO). Core...

www.who.int

Comments / 0

Related
abc17news.com

Positive virus tests reach weekly high in the Netherlands

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The Netherlands has recorded its highest weekly number of positive coronavirus tests as lawmakers discuss legislation to tighten the use of the country’s COVID pass. The country’s public health institute reported Tuesday that positive tests rose by 44% over the last seven days. Hospital admissions for COVID-19 patients rose 12% and admissions to intensive care units by 3%. The Dutch government wants to make COVID passes mandatory in more places. At the same time, it wants to allow businesses that are required to check customers’ passes the option of limiting access to only people who have been fully vaccinated or have recovered from COVID-19. A similar system is in use in Austria and parts of Germany.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WTOP

Netherlands squanders 2-goal lead, draws 2-2 at Montenegro

PODGORICA, Montenegro (AP) — The Netherlands squandered a chance to qualify for the World Cup on Saturday when it gave up a two-goal lead in the final minutes to draw 2-2 in Montenegro when victory would have ensured a place in Qatar next year. Barcelona striker Memphis Depay scored twice...
UEFA
albuquerqueexpress.com

Over 60 people arriving from South Africa to Netherlands test positive for COVID: Reports

Amsterdam [Netherlands], November 27 (ANI/Sputnik): Coronavirus has been detected in 61 passengers from two KLM Royal Dutch Airlines flights arriving in the Netherlands from South Africa, Dutch public broadcaster NOS reported on Saturday. According to the broadcaster, the flights landed in Schiphol airport in Amsterdam on Friday, with all the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Covid: Dozens test positive on SA-Netherlands flights

Sixty-one people who arrived in Amsterdam on two flights from South Africa have tested positive for Covid-19, Dutch officials say. They have been placed in isolation at a hotel near Schiphol airport. They were among some 600 passengers held for several hours after arrival while they were tested for the...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foreign Trade#Tuberculosis#The United Nations Office#Cvc#Dutch
World Health Organization

WHO press conference on coronavirus disease (COVID-19) - 24 November 2021

TJ Good day and welcome everyone to today’s global COVID-19 press conference. It is Tuesday. No, it is Wednesday, 24 November 2021. My name is Christian Lindmeier and I’m welcoming you to today’s press conference on the COVID-19 updates. We have simultaneous translation provided, as usual, in the six official languages, Arabic, Chinese, French, English, Spanish and Russian, and we have Portuguese as well.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Countries convene for pandemic treaty talks

World nations gather Monday to thrash out whether to pursue a pandemic treaty setting out how to handle the next crisis -- which experts fear is only a matter of time. The three-day meeting at the World Health Organization (WHO) in Geneva comes with the planet still besieged by Covid-19, nearly two years on from the first recorded cases. The economic turmoil and millions of lives lost have triggered calls for new international defences strong enough to prevent a repeat disaster. "We will have more pandemics in the future. The question is not if, but when," Jaouad Mahjour, the WHO assistant director-general for emergency preparedness, told reporters.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
Country
Netherlands
New York Post

61 who traveled to Netherlands from South Africa have coronavirus

About 10 percent of passengers who arrived in the Netherlands on two flights from South Africa have tested positive for coronavirus, and are being checked for the new Omicron variant, Dutch health officials said. Authorities tested about 600 passengers, who arrived Friday morning at Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport, and found 61...
WORLD
The Independent

Australia rushes troops to Solomon Islands as rioting erupts over Taiwan decision

Australia has moved dozens of troops, police and diplomats to the Solomon Islands, as violent protests continued for a second day.Australia’s prime minister Scott Morrison announced the deployment on Thursday after he received a formal request from his counterpart under the nations’ bilateral security treaty.Violent demonstrations erupted in the island nation on Wednesday when people stormed into the parliament to demand the resignation of prime minister Manasseh Sogavare.Mr Sogavare imposed a 36-hour curfew describing it as “darkest days” of the country.  However, rioters defied lockdown and continued to protest on the streets through Thursday.Mr Morrison said Australia is sending a...
CHINA
EatThis

This Cuts Your COVID Risk in Half, New Study Shows

At times, it feels like we may never get rid of COVID as we approach the second year of the pandemic. Over 5 million people have died worldwide from COVID according to World Meters and there's cases surging across the globe prompting lockdowns and strict guidelines. But there are precautions we can continue to take to avoid contracting the virus. A new study released by The British Medical Journal reveals that wearing masks cuts your chances of getting COVID by 53%. Read on to learn more about the study's findings—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
FOX40

Five things to know about omicron, new COVID-19 ‘variant of concern’

(THE HILL) — The announcement of a COVID-19 variant called B.1.1529 this week by scientists in South Africa, where it was first detected, has sent governments and financial markets around the world reeling. The World Health Organization (WHO) held an emergency meeting on Friday, where it designated the new strain, which it called omicron, a “variant of concern,” or VOC, […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
d1softballnews.com

Japan, collapse of covid cases “Blame the mutations” / Study “Virus killed itself”

In Japan, covid is self-extinguishing, practically eliminating by itself. To support this hypothesis, quite interesting and suggestive, and at the same time fascinating, is a group of researchers from the National Institute of Genetics and the University of Niigata, according to which the constant mutations would have effectively killed the covid. Mauro Minelli, immunologist and responsible for Southern Italy of the Foundation for Personalized Medicine, commented to the microphones of the Huffington Post: “The hypothesis of the Japanese research brings out for the first time the weaknesses of Covid-19: the virus that we thought invulnerable, by dint of mutation, he got entangled in his own evolutionary mutations, with the result of freezing himself. It is a precedent to be taken into consideration, also for the purposes of scientific research and immunoprophylaxis “.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy