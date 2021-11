The Bruins are going back to the drawing board defensively. As best they can in mid-November, anyway. Without much of anything going in terms of consistency from their seven-man grouping on the backend, Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy said that Mike Reilly will make his return to action Saturday after sitting out last weekend’s back-to-back as a healthy scratch. But Reilly’s return will not come at the expense of seventh defenseman Jakub Zboril, who appears to be running with his latest chance to stick in the Boston lineup, Cassidy confirmed.

NHL ・ 9 DAYS AGO