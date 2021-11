Versus Evil and Invisible Walls have added some new wedding-themed cosmetics to their social deduction game First Class Trouble through the Wedding Pack DLC. The DLC is inspired by two players who met while playing the game and are now married in the real world. Players who purchase the pack will receive the Black Suit (Jacket, Pants, and Shoes), White Dress, and Golden Ring. Both the suit and dress can be worn by either masculine or feminine characters, according to publisher Versus Evil.

