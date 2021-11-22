Orange Team Wins Intrasquad Meet

BILLERICA – In terms of wins and losses, the season probably could have gone a little better for both the Shawsheen Tech Boys and Girls Cross Country teams, with the Boys finishing with an overall record of 2-6, while the Girls were 3-3 on the season. But if you look a little closer at what each of these teams was able to accomplish while overcoming injuries and depleted rosters, it paints a much different picture.
The results of the fourth annual Ballin’ 4 Options Charity Basketball Game are in, and this year’s champions are the Orange Rockets with a score of 106 to 93. The game was held Saturday at PARD #1 Gymnasium. Many community members attended to support the basketball players and cheerleaders for...
TEMPE, Ariz. — Making program history with its first appearance at the USA Triathlon Collegiate National Championships, the Central College women’s triathlon team wrapped up its fall season Saturday. Central finished sixth in the team standings in the NCAA Division III level with 117 points. Trine University (Ind.) was the...
New Hampton fans are invited to the “Winter Meet the Team Night” tonight at the high school. The Chickasaws wrestling team will practice in the wrestling room from 4:15 to 5:45 p.m. with a wrestling parent meeting to follow at 6 p.m. Girls basketball will practice from 5 :30 to 6:45 p.m. in the gym, followed by 9th grade and JV boys basketball from 6:50 to 7:35 p.m., and the varsity boys basketball team practice starts at 7:45 p.m.
Marco Langon is an outspoken young man, there’s no denying that. But the thing is, what the Bridgewater-Raritan senior does on the various courses speaks louder than anything he says. And what he did at the Meet of Champions on Saturday was his loudest statement of all. Running a blazing...
That's now two-for-two for Jasper's girls swim team on the young season. The Wildcats reigned supreme with 282 team points for first place out of 10 teams Saturday at the Mt. Vernon Invite. Heritage Hills scored fourth place with 154 points, ad Southridge sixth place at 114. Nicole Fant scored...
Photos from the Beaver Dam boys basketball team's third annual Green and Gold Scrimmage, a preseason event to collect toys for families in need during the holidays. The scrimmage took place on Monday night, Nov. 22, 2021.
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M men's and women's track and field teams are set to host the 18th Annual Championship Pentathlon Intrasquad scrimmage on Tuesday Nov. 23 at 2:45 p.m. at the Gilliam Indoor Stadium. The event is open to the public and admission is free. "I've done...
ALISO VIEJO, Calif. — The Azusa Pacific swim team finished 56 points clear of the seven-team field at the Orange County Invitational this past Saturday. The Cougars were led by Delanie Gearing, Tessie Scavone and Amanda Anderson who each won events in the meet. Most of the Azusa Pacific swimmers swam off-events as a tune-up for next weekend's Winter Invitational down in Los Angeles.
The volleyball team concludes their year with an 18-10 overall record, after winning the program’s record-setting seventh ASC Title and advancing to the second round in the NCAA D-III championships. After an injury-laden first half of the season, the Comets battled their way into the second seed for the Conference...
SALINAS — Strong contributions from South Monterey County runners earned the Hartnell Panthers cross country women and men’s teams second- and third-place finishes, respectively, on Nov. 20 at the 2021 California Community College Athletic Association State Championship in Fresno. Hartnell College women’s team placed second to nationally ranked Mt. SAC...
The 2021 Battle Creek Enquirer All-Enquirer Boys Soccer Team is made up of players from teams in the Enquirer coverage area and selected by the Enquirer sports staff.
The Freedom High boys and girls swim teams defeated both opponents Tuesday night at the Mountain View Recreation Center pool in Morganton. The event was scored as a three-team dual meet, with Freedom defeating Hibriten 178-98 and Patton 182-31 and Hibriten defeating Patton 155-43. Five Freedom swimmers won two individual...
Stretched out atop the home side bleachers at Zemp Stadium hangs a sign which has served as the Camden football team's slogan for the better part of the last two decades. It simply reads, "One Town. One Team.
