The Note: Lionel Hollins discusses teaching Rudy Gay and Mike Conley early in their careers

Rudy Gay made his Utah Jazz NBA debut last night and it was glorious. He nailed everything he threw up and lead the Utah Jazz with 20 points. After the game he revealed how hard it has been and how special this night was for the 16 year veteran, David Locke, radio voice of the Utah Jazz and Jazz NBA Insider brings you the daily podcast on the Utah Jazz, Locked On Jazz, Now live each morning on You Tube The Utah Jazz dealt with all the Toronto Raptors threw at them and had answers each time. Plus, one play involving Joe Ingles jumped out as a really good sign. Then it is Points Gained Friday and 3 players are obliterating the NBA right now.

NBA ・ 8 DAYS AGO