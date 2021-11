Editor's Note: Editorials are representative of the views of all Editorial Board members. One or two members will compile these views and write an editorial. Being an informed citizen is important. Knowing what is happening in your county, city, state, region and country is essential, as it impacts nearly every aspect of your daily life. Local elections allow you to vote on who is in charge of your city and school system. In local elections, we vote for mayor, city council, county commissioner, district attorney and school board. All of these people have a very large impact on the daily functions of your city, including the education your children will receive.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 10 DAYS AGO