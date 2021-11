George Strait is always finding ways to help and support veterans and first responders. He recently released a music video for his powerful song “The Weight of the Badge,” and in conjunction with the video release, helped tell the stories of some of the officers and first responders who were included in the video. He also just hosted his 11th annual Valqueros del Mar golf benefit (and show) that supports the Feherty’s Troops First Foundation, which helped raise an incredible $1.7 […] The post George Strait Helps Raise $1.7 Million For Military Veterans At Annual Golf Tournament In Texas first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

