ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Maddie & Tae’s Taylor Kerr Announces That She’s Pregnant And Having A Baby Girl

By Music News
wivr1017.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMaddie & Tae’s Taylor Kerr announced that she is expecting her first child with her songwriter...

wivr1017.com

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Maddie & Tae Singer Is Expecting A Baby: 'We Are Already So Deeply In Love'

One of the members of Maddie & Tae just announced that she has a baby on the way!. Tae – Taylor Kerr, nee Dye – and husband Josh Kerr shared photos on their social media accounts on Sunday evening (November 21), delivering the exciting news, and including a gender reveal: “mom and dad 🤍 baby Kerr is joining us earthside in spring ‘22 and we are already so deeply in love,” Tae wrote on Instagram. Josh added that Tae “and I have been keeping a little secret for a few months now. mom & dad already love you so much baby Kerr 🤍” Naturally, fans and followers gushed with excitement, dropping tons of congratulatory comments after the parents-to-be announced that they were expecting a daughter. Tae’s duo partner Maddie Font, nee Marlow, exclaimed: “Thank you Jesus for the biggest blessing!! I CANT WAIT TO MEET HER 😭” See the adorable announcements here:
CELEBRITIES
wbch.com

Maddie & Tae's Taylor Dye expecting first child

The singer, who is one half of the duo Maddie & Tae, is expecting her first child with her husband, hit songwriter Josh Kerr, next year. The couple announced the news via Instagram on Sunday night. Taylor shared a series of photos that show Josh cradling her baby bump, revealing they are expecting a baby girl by munching into pieces of a pink cake with a sign displaying the word "girl" in pink lettering.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
soundslikenashville.com

Maddie & Tae Member Taylor Dye Is Expecting With Husband Josh Kerr

Some happy news was shared with country fans over the weekend, as Maddie & Tae member Taylor Dye announced she was pregnant. Posting a series of heartwarming photos to social media Sunday (November 21), the 26-year-old hitmaker and her husband, Josh Kerr, will soon be parents … and they also revealed the baby’s gender.
CELEBRITIES
thefocus.news

Fans plot future B&B storyline as Steffy actress announces she's pregnant

The Bold And The Beautiful‘s Steffy Forrester, aka Jaqueline MacInnes Wood, has just announced she’s pregnant AGAIN – and soap fans are shook. Fans have already plotted the future B&B storyline as her life gets even more chaotic. Another bundle of joy announcement comes just nine months after Jaqueline and...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cakes
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TVShowsAce

Joy-Anna Forsyth Pregnant With Baby #3?! New Photos Fuel Rumors

Is Joy-Anna Forsyth pregnant? Rumors are circulating once again after she shared a few new photos, and fans are convinced she’s expecting her third baby now. For months, fans have been wondering when Joy-Anna and her husband, Austin, will add another baby to their family. They currently have a three-year-old son, Gideon, and a one-year-old daughter, Evelyn.
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

Pregnant Isabel Roloff Reveals She’s ‘Going Through A LOT’

Things aren’t so easy right now for pregnant Isabel Roloff. Little People, Big World alum Jacob Roloff’s wife is nearing her due date, and she’s been pretty quiet on social media. Many fans thought this was a sign that the baby was almost here. However, Isabel is now opening up about her feelings and everything she’s going through right now. So, what’s going on with Isabel and what do we know about her baby’s upcoming arrival?
CELEBRITIES
earnthenecklace.com

“Crime Junkie” Host Ashley Flowers Announces She Is Pregnant

True crime aficionado and host of one of the popular podcasts in the genre, Ashley Flowers had a big announcement for her social media followers Sunday (Nov. 14). The Crime Junkie and Full Body Chills creator and co-host revealed that her family is growing. That’s right! Ashley Flowers and her husband, Erik Hudak, are expecting. Flowers made her pregnancy announcement on her official social media pages, which had been briefly inactive. Here’s what the podcaster revealed.
CELEBRITIES
rolling out

After 7 kids and 4 women, Nick Cannon says “My favorite baby mama is …..”

Nick Cannon has hinted he wants more children. The “Wild ‘N Out” star – who has 10-year-old Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey; Golden, 4, and Powerful Queen, 10 months, with Brittany Bell; Zion and Zillion, 4 months, with Abby De La Rosa; and Zen, also 4 months, with Alyssa Scott — recently pledged to stay celibate for some time, but now says he’s open to the idea of fathering more kids.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
thefocus.news

What is Shaunie O'Neal and fiancé Keion Henderson's age difference?

Basketball Wives alum Shaunie O’Neal and Pastor Keion Henderson have announced they are engaged. Henderson popped the question last week with the couple announcing the news exclusively with PEOPLE yesterday (16 November). As news of their engagement is shared online, some are curious to know reality star Shaunie O’Neal’s fiancé...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy