Luke Combs Becomes First Country Artist To Have Seven #1 Songs On One Album

CMA Entertainer of the Year, Luke Combs has announced more dates for his stadium tour next year and will include Atlanta, Denver and Seattle. Cody Johnson, Zach Bryan, and Morgan Wade will be opening the shows, with tickets going on sale this Friday, November 19. We caught up with Luke and asked him about the tour: “Yeah man, this is gonna be, you know, a first I think, for a lot of us. You know, going out and doing something on this large of a scale is super intimidating, obviously super exciting. You get to see more fans than you ever have in front of you. And to be headlining something like that is just hard to believe. You know, I’m looking forward to getting out there and sharing the stage with some really talented folks. It’s going to be fun and I hope everybody can make it out and hope you guys enjoy it.” :29 (OC: You guys enjoy it.)

CELEBRITIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO