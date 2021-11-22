ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Luke Combs Becomes First Country Artist To Have Seven #1 Songs On One Album

By Music News
wivr1017.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLuke Combs has made history again with his latest single, “Cold As You.” As the song reaches #1 on Billboard and...

wivr1017.com

Comments / 0

Related
Billboard

First Country: Jason Aldean, Dolly Parton, Luke Combs, Carrie Underwood & More

First Country is a compilation of the best new country songs, videos & albums that dropped this week. Dolly Parton, "Jolene" (Destructo Remix) Parton's classic plea to "the other woman" gets set to a propulsive, swirling dance beat on this remix from electronic music producer and DJ Destructo (Gary Richards). The remix retains the song's iconic original finger-picking guitar work, adding rolling, precise beats and slicing up Parton's aching vocal on the word "Jolene" to accent the enduring, piercing lyrics. Heartbreak has rarely sounded so dance-worthy. It's worth noting that Parton previously earned a No. 1 hit on Billboard's Dance/Electronic chart in 2019, courtesy of her collaboration with Galantis and Mr. Probz on the collaboration "Faith."
MUSIC
K92.3

Can Luke Combs Lead the Top Country Music Videos of the Week?

Luke Combs topped off a banner week for his career by releasing a new video for his brand-new song, "Doin' This." Will he head up the most popular country videos of the week? That's up to Taste of Country readers. Combs took home Entertainer of the Year honors at the...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luke Combs
Audacy

Listen to the Superstar Power Hour with Luke Combs

Listen every weekday from 2PM - 3PM on your favorite Audacy Country station as Katie & Company bring you today’s biggest hits with some extra insight from the biggest stars in the genre. This week she is joined by Luke Combs!
NFL
wivr1017.com

Luke Combs Announces Stadium Tour For 2022

CMA Entertainer of the Year, Luke Combs has announced more dates for his stadium tour next year and will include Atlanta, Denver and Seattle. Cody Johnson, Zach Bryan, and Morgan Wade will be opening the shows, with tickets going on sale this Friday, November 19. We caught up with Luke and asked him about the tour: “Yeah man, this is gonna be, you know, a first I think, for a lot of us. You know, going out and doing something on this large of a scale is super intimidating, obviously super exciting. You get to see more fans than you ever have in front of you. And to be headlining something like that is just hard to believe. You know, I’m looking forward to getting out there and sharing the stage with some really talented folks. It’s going to be fun and I hope everybody can make it out and hope you guys enjoy it.” :29 (OC: You guys enjoy it.)
CELEBRITIES
995qyk.com

Luke Combs: ‘I Never Would Have Given Up’

Luke Combs’ new song “Doin’This” answers the question Luke has been answering since he got his record deal and began his rise to country music stardom, and that is “What would you be doing if you weren’t a big country star?” Well, as Combs shares in his new song, he’d be “Doin’ This.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seattle#Billboard Country#Country Artist#Mediabase
wivk.com

Luke Combs Is Red-Hot In the Number-One Spot with “Cold As You”

Congrats to Luke Combs as “Cold As You” is the number-one song this week!. This is Luke’s 4th trip to the number-one spot on the country music airplay chart this year!. It’s also his 7th chart topper from his album, What You See Ain’t Always What You Get!. Luke started...
CELEBRITIES
Soompi

ENHYPEN Re-Enters Billboard 200 With “DIMENSION : DILEMMA,” Becoming 8th K-Pop Artist To Chart Album For 3 Weeks

ENHYPEN has re-entered the Billboard 200 with their latest album “DIMENSION : DILEMMA”!. For the week ending on November 20, ENHYPEN’s first studio album “DIMENSION : DILEMMA” re-entered Billboard’s famous Top 200 Albums chart (its weekly ranking of the most popular albums in the United States) at No. 177, marking its third non-consecutive week on the chart since debuting at No. 11 last month—and making it the group’s longest-charting album to date.
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Music
thecountrynote.com

Curb Records’ Lee Brice’s “One Of Them Girls” Makes History Becoming First-Ever Song To Sweep Country Song Of The Year Award at 2021 ASCAP, BMI and SESAC Awards

Nashville, Tenn. – Curb Records recording artist Lee Brice’s “One Of Them Girls” makes history as it wins Country Song Of The Year award at the BMI Awards and the SESAC Awards. The #1 song was also awarded the Country Song Of The Year award at last week’s ASCAP Awards, marking the first time that one song has taken all three awards in the same year.
NASHVILLE, TN
Billboard

Luke Combs Continues No. 1 Run Atop Country Airplay Chart With ‘Cold as You’

Luke Combs collects his record-extending 13th consecutive career-opening No. 1 single on Billboard‘s Country Airplay chart as “Cold as You” takes over atop the tally dated Nov. 27. The song rose by 17% to 27.8 million impressions in the tracking week ending Nov. 21, according to MRC Data. Combs, who...
MUSIC
cbslocal.com

Luke Combs VIP Ticket Giveaway

One winner will be selected to win a pair of tickets to see Luke Combs on May 21, 2021 at Empower Field at Mile High. This package also includes a $50 travel gift card and $100 restaurant gift card.
SPORTS
country1025.com

Score Your Tickets To Luke Combs!

Luke Combs might have sold out his shows in Boston… but Country 102.5 has your tickets! Enter below for your chance to win a pair of tickets to Luke’s SOLD OUT show at the TD Garden on Friday, December 3rd.
MUSIC
wivr1017.com

Cole Swindell, Lainey Wilson Duet Most Added Song At Country Radio

Cole Swindell and new artist Lainey Wilson’s new duet, “Never Say Never” is the most added song at country radio this week. That makes it the biggest radio add day of his career. Both artists are scheduled to perform on the New Year’s Eve Live, Nashville’s Big Bash on CBS....
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy