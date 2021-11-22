ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Jon Pardi Enters Thanksgiving Holiday Very Thankful

By Music News
wivr1017.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJon Pardi has a lot to be thankful for and he knows it. We asked him – what he was giving thanks for this holiday. Here’s what he told...

wivr1017.com

Comments / 0

Related
WMBF

Jon Pardi added to CCMF 2022 lineup

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Another one of country music’s brightest stars will be joining the lineup at next year’s Carolina Country Music Fest. The festival announced Friday that Jon Pardi will take to the main stage during the event, scheduled for June 9-12, 2022. Pardi is known for a...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wivr1017.com

Eric Church Says He Has A Lot To Be Thankful For

This holiday season, Eric Church is donating some of his time to the Parade of Trees and offering a Once in a Lifetime VIP experience for fans. Several other artists, including Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban, and Alan Jackson are also involved. Giving back is obviously important to him and Eric says he has a lot to be thankful for: “A couple of things. I’m thankful for my family and great health. And I’m thankful for from a career standpoint, I’m very thankful for the success we’ve had lately. I’m thankful for what the fans have done. I mean there’s a lot of stuff to be thankful for in that regard. And I’m thankful that I was given the opportunity to do it my own way. I’m thankful that I’m going to get to keep doing this and do it the way that I want to do it.” :23 ( OC: Want to do it)
ADVOCACY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon Pardi
wivr1017.com

Cole Swindell, Lainey Wilson Duet Most Added Song At Country Radio

Cole Swindell and new artist Lainey Wilson’s new duet, “Never Say Never” is the most added song at country radio this week. That makes it the biggest radio add day of his career. Both artists are scheduled to perform on the New Year’s Eve Live, Nashville’s Big Bash on CBS....
MUSIC
wivr1017.com

Walker Hayes Announces New Single And Album

Following his #1 song, “Fancy Like,” Walker Hayes has announced a new album and released a new single called “AA.”. The song has some personal insight, as he sings about the experiences his own journey with sobriety. The new album will feature known songs like “Fancy Like” and “U Gurl,”...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thanksgiving#Umg#Oc
wivr1017.com

Chris Stapleton And Mickey Guyton Lead Country Grammy Nominations

Grammy nominees were revealed on Tuesday, (Nov. 23) and with three each, Chris Stapleton and Mickey Guyton tied for most country nominations. Brothers Osborne, Miranda Lambert, and Sturgill Simpson all had two each. Also of note, Carrie Underwood got two nominations, including for Best Roots Gospel Album for My Savior....
MUSIC
wivr1017.com

Gabby Barrett Releases Extended Version Of ‘Goldmine’

Gabby Barrett has released an extended version of her debut album, Goldmine, calling it Goldmine Deluxe. One of the 4 bonus tracks is a song written by Dolly Parton called “I Will Always Love You.” Gabby’s new single, “Never Get It Back” is also on Goldmine Deluxe. For the Christmas...
MUSIC
wivr1017.com

Jimmie Allen Receives His First Ever Grammy Nomination

Jimmie Allen has picked up his first-ever Grammy nomination He’s competing in the category of Best New Artist. The 64th Annual Grammy Awards will take place January 31. Several Nashville-rooted fields feature more Black artists than ever before. That includes Mickey Guyton, who becomes the first Black artist in Grammy history to be nominated for Best Country Album.
CELEBRITIES
wivr1017.com

Gabby Barrett Thankful For Her Daughter This Thanksgiving

Since her debut on American Idol, 21 year old, Gabby Barrett’s career has taken off. And for her personal life, she’s now happily married and has a young daughter. With a lot to be grateful for this holiday weekend, we asked her what was at the top of her list. She told us this: “I have so much to be thankful for this year and all the years that I’ve had…my goodness it has been an amazing couple years and I am so grateful for all of the support that I’ve gotten from everybody and being involved in so many things. I’m so thankful for my sweet little girl that I was able to have this year in January…January 18th. She’s changed my life in so many ways and my sweet husband and my sweet family so I’m very thankful for them.” :28 (OC: thankful for them)
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Country Music
TheDailyBeast

Mike Lindell’s 96-Hour ‘Thanks-A-Thon’ Derailed by Thanksgiving Dinner

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell’s 96-hour straight Thanksgiving-themed “Thanks-A-Thon” live-streaming event came to a screeching halt on Thursday evening because it was time for turkey. After an interview with former Trump attorney Jenna Ellis, both the pillow tycoon and his co-host disappeared and left viewers watching lengthy clips from their failed August “cyber symposium.”
ENTERTAINMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy