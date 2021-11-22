Jon Pardi Enters Thanksgiving Holiday Very Thankful

This holiday season, Eric Church is donating some of his time to the Parade of Trees and offering a Once in a Lifetime VIP experience for fans. Several other artists, including Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban, and Alan Jackson are also involved. Giving back is obviously important to him and Eric says he has a lot to be thankful for: “A couple of things. I’m thankful for my family and great health. And I’m thankful for from a career standpoint, I’m very thankful for the success we’ve had lately. I’m thankful for what the fans have done. I mean there’s a lot of stuff to be thankful for in that regard. And I’m thankful that I was given the opportunity to do it my own way. I’m thankful that I’m going to get to keep doing this and do it the way that I want to do it.” :23 ( OC: Want to do it)

ADVOCACY ・ 6 DAYS AGO