The year 2021 has been an amazing year for country music. From new artists to favorites, unlikely duets and some songs that pulled at your hearts strings. There’s been a little bit of everything for all types of country music fans. As we wind down the year, let’s take a look at the top 64 songs played on 99.5 QYK in 2021. Vote for your favorites in our QYK’s Battle of the Country Songs and you will be entered for a chance to win a pair of tickets to Kenny Chesney’s Here and Now Tour coming to Raymond James Stadium on April 23rd, 2022.

MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO