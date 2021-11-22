Video: 1 Trapped in Overturned Vehicle After 60 Freeway Crash

One person was extricated from an overturned vehicle involved in a multi-vehicle collision on the 60 Freeway early Sunday morning in Chino.

1 Trapped After 60 Freeway Collision (; 5:12)

Chino: Three vehicles were involved in a collision on the 60 Freeway early Sunday morning with one person trapped inside an overturned vehicle. It took firefighters approximately 25 minutes to extricate the person from the vehicle. Chino Valley Fire Department transported the patient by ambulance to a local area hospital in unknown condition.

The Chino Valley Fire Department and California Highway Patrol responded to the reported traffic collision on the Eastbound 60 Freeway, west of Central Avenue, at 4:03 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021.