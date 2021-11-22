ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chino, CA

Video: 1 Trapped in Overturned Vehicle After 60 Freeway Crash

By Tony V,Key News Editor
Key News Network
Key News Network
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G9kuI_0d57WFyN00

One person was extricated from an overturned vehicle involved in a multi-vehicle collision on the 60 Freeway early Sunday morning in Chino.

1 Trapped After 60 Freeway Collision (; 5:12)

Chino: Three vehicles were involved in a collision on the 60 Freeway early Sunday morning with one person trapped inside an overturned vehicle. It took firefighters approximately 25 minutes to extricate the person from the vehicle. Chino Valley Fire Department transported the patient by ambulance to a local area hospital in unknown condition.

The Chino Valley Fire Department and California Highway Patrol responded to the reported traffic collision on the Eastbound 60 Freeway, west of Central Avenue, at 4:03 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Key News Network

Video: Large Tree Crashes into 2-Story Encino Home Killing 1 Person

Firefighters responded to a fallen tree that crashed into an Encino home killing one person.Keith Johnson/KNN. Encino: One person was killed when a large tree fell onto a home in Encino crashing through the structure. Los Angeles Fire Department personnel arrived on the 5000 block of North Odessa Avenue around 11:14 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 28, to find a large fallen tree into a two-story home with four occupants inside. According to LAFD, three occupants evacuated safely, but one remained trapped. An extended rescue operation was underway.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Key News Network

Video: Man Climbs to Top of High Voltage Power Pole in Van Nuys

A man clung to the top of a power pole as authorities tried to reason with him.Zak Holman/KNN. Van Nuys: A man climbed to the top of a power pole around midnight on the 13800 block of Sherman Way, disrupting traffic while first responders attempted to reason with him. The Los Angeles Fire Department and Los Angeles Police Department responded to the location and found the man approximately 30 feet up a power pole near the high voltage lines.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Key News Network

Sheriff's Homicide Investigators Probe Shooting Death of 4 Children, 1 Adult in Lancaster

An investigation is underway in the shooting death of four children and one woman Sunday night.KNN photo. Lancaster: Four children and one adult were found shot to death at a home in Lancaster Sunday night, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. LASD Homicide investigators are continuing their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the shooting death of the multiple victims on 3500 block of Garnet Lane around 10:27 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021.
LANCASTER, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Chino, CA
Cars
City
Chino, CA
Chino, CA
Accidents
Chino, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Local
California Cars
Key News Network

1 Killed in Collision with Semi Truck on I-5 Freeway in Santa Clarita

One person was killed in a crash on the Golden State Freeway Tuesday evening.Oscar Sol/KNN. Santa Clarita: One person was killed Tuesday after crashing into a semi truck on the I-5 Freeway in Santa Clarita. First responders received calls just before 6 p.m. regarding a collision on the Northbound I-5 Freeway at Calgrove Boulevard. Los Angeles County Fire Department paramedics responded to the scene. A party involved mentioned off camera that the other driver in the white SUV was driving at high speeds when they collided with the rear passenger tire (of the semi truck) and lost control, striking the center median.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Key News Network

Video: DTLA Vehicular Homicide

LAFD transports homicide victim to a local area hospital.Zak Holman / KNN. Los Angeles: One man was killed, and another injured when an unknown person in a white BMW ran over one, killing the victim. Los Angeles Police Department Central Division officers along with Los Angeles Fire Department resources responded to the area of Alameda and 3rd Street at 2:53 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Key News Network

Manhattan Beach Triple Fatal Crash

Police are investigating the cause of a Manhattan Beach crash that took the life of three people.Zak Holman/KNN. Manhattan Beach: Three people were killed, and three more were injured in a multi-vehicle traffic collision at the intersection of Marine Avenue and Sepulveda Boulevard in the city of Manhattan Beach.
MANHATTAN BEACH, CA
Key News Network

Pomona Barricaded Suspect

SWAT was at a home on Alameda Street to negotiate with a barricaded person in Pomona early Wednesday morning. Pomona: Around 1:00 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 24, Pomona Police officers responded to the 1700 block of Alameda Street for unknown trouble. An officer came into contact with a male suspect that refused to come out of the house. SWAT was called at that time. At one point, the suspect came out to grab a cigarette that Pomona SWAT officers threw to him, and then went back into the house. As of 3:50 a.m., the suspect known as "Chris" has yet to come out.
POMONA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Freeway#Traffic Collision#California Highway Patrol#Accident
Key News Network

2 Killed in Multi-Vehicle Crash on 60 Freeway in Chino

First responders arrive at scene of double fatal freeway crash in Chino.Tony Velasco. Chino, CA: Chino Valley Fire Department and California Highway Patrol responded to an early morning collision on the 60 Freeway in Chino that left two people dead. Three vehicles were involved in the collision that occurred just before 2:00 a.m. Monday, Nov. 22, on the Westbound 60 Freeway, east of Mountain Avenue, according to a press release from Captain Salvador Suárez, CHP Rancho Cucamonga Area/Inland Division.
CHINO, CA
Key News Network

Driver of Single Vehicle Crash Foot Bails from Scene

A driver took off on foot from the scene of a vehicle crash into a street sign early Sunday morning in Pomona. Single Vehicle Pomona Crash (; 2:28) Pomona: Pomona Police Department officers and Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a single vehicle crash at 2:36 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 21, at the intersection of Holt Boulevard and Via Del Paseo. After taking out a street sign, the driver took off on foot but was apprehended by PPD officers. No further information is available at this time.
POMONA, CA
Key News Network

Montclair Single Vehicle Rollover Crash

A vehicle crashed into three parked cars in Montclair early Sunday morning. Montclair Rollover Crash (; 3:43) Montclair: Just before 2:00 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 21, , Montclair Fire Department responded to Palo Verde Street and Monte Vista Avenue for reports of a single vehicle rollover crash. Arriving engines located one vehicle on its side that had crashed into three parked cars. The driver was not transported to a hospital, but was given a Field Sobriety Test at the scene by Montclair Police Department officers.
MONTCLAIR, CA
Key News Network

Residents Evacuate, Rescued from Burning Westlake Apartment Building

Firefighters assess one of the elderly victims of an apartment fire in Westlake Monday night.Zak Holman/KNN. Westlake: Residents of a Westlake apartment building on 3rd Street evacuated Monday night, and others were rescued by firefighters when a fire erupted on the second floor. Los Angeles Fire Department crews arrived on the 1400 block of West 3rd Street at 9:21 p.m. to find a two-story, center hall apartment building with heavy smoke showing, according to LAFD.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
Key News Network

Firefighters Battle Fire in Building Filled with Textiles

Firefighters battled a fire in a large commercial building in Central-Alameda early Tuesday morning.Zak Holman/KNN. Los Angeles: A large commercial building housing textiles was involved in fire Tuesday at approximately 3:17 a.m. Los Angeles Fire Department firefighters responded to the 1800 block of East 48th Place in the Central-Alameda neighborhood within South Los Angeles and found a one-story commercial building, approximately 200' x 400,' with fire showing towards the rear. Additional resources were requested.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Key News Network

1 Dead, 1 Hospitalized After Fiery Crash in Rural Newton County, MO

A male driver was fatally injured in a crash after traveling off the roadway, striking a culvert and bursting into flames in Newton County early Sunday morning. Newton County, MO: Around 2:10 a.m. Sunday Nov. 21, a male driver failed to negotiate a curve, overcorrected, traveled off the left side of the roadway, struck a culvert, and caught fire, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol. The crash took place on Highway NN, three miles south of Joplin, in rural Newton County.
NEWTON COUNTY, MO
Key News Network

Video: Brush Fire Burns in Newhall Near Golden State Freeway

Firefighters battled a brush fire that started near the Golden State Freeway at Calgrove Boulevard in Newhall late Saturday morning. Calgrove Fire in Newhall (; 3:27) Newhall: Multiple fire departments battled to contain a brush fire that erupted late Saturday morning, Nov. 20, near the Golden State (5) Freeway at Calgrove Boulevard in Newhall. Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station reported the fire to be at approximately 3 to 5 acres initially. At around 12:30 p.m., the Sheriff's Station reported forward progress had been stopped.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Key News Network

Video: Jeep SUV Crashes into a Valley Village Restaurant

A Jeep SUV crashed into the front of the Rustic Spoon restaurant/bar in Valley Village early Saturday morning. Valley Village: A white Jeep SUV crashed into the front of the Rustic Spoon restaurant/bar at approximately 2:00 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. The collision occurred at the intersection of Magnolia Boulevard and Whitsett Avenue in Valley Village. The Los Angeles Fire Department responded along with Los Angeles Police Department North Hollywood units. The driver of the vehicle was unharmed in the crash and remained at the location. LAFD evaluated the victim, but released him at scene. The cause of the crash is not known at this time.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Key News Network

Video: Chase Bank Defaced and Vandalized in Response to Rittenhouse Acquittal

The Chase Bank on Fairfax Avenue and 3rd was vandalized Friday night in response to the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse. Chase Bank on Fairfax and 3rd Street Vandalized (; 3:20) Los Angeles: The Los Angeles Police Department Wilshire Division officers responded to multiple calls of about 20 suspects all dressed in black with masks vandalizing a Chase Bank on Fairfax Avenue and 3rd Street around 10:20 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19, in the Fairfax District of Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Key News Network

Video: Man Fatally Shot in Chino, Suspect Outstanding

A man was found shot to death on Philadelphia Street in Chino late Friday afternoon. Chino: Chino Police Department officers responded to a 911 call at approximately 4:31 p.m. of shots fired in the area of the 5100 block of Philadelphia Street, according to Sergeant Jacquev of the Chino Police Department interviewed at the scene by Key News. When officers arrived on the scene, they saw a male victim laying on the street with a gunshot wound to the head. Jacquev said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.
CHINO, CA
Key News Network

Firefighters Rescue Distraught Man off High Voltage Tower

A distraught man was rescued by firefighters off a high voltage tower in Mission Hills early Thursday morning. Firefighters Rescue Man off High Voltage Tower (; 3:44) Mission Hills: A distraught man was rescued by Los Angeles Fire Department firefighters shortly after midnight Thursday, Nov. 18, after climbing a high voltage tower on the 15100 block of West Rinaldi Street. Firefighters deployed an air bag to protect the man in case he fell, and extended a ladder to the man to help him off the tower.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Key News Network

Key News Network

Los Angeles, CA
816
Followers
130
Post
101K+
Views
ABOUT

Factual. Breaking. News

 http://keynews.tv

Comments / 0

Community Policy