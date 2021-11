During the summer the tech and business world was set abuzz with Facebook’s Metaverse announcement. Indeed, such is Facebook’s belief in the metaverse that it has now committed its entire brand strategy around it. However, despite the media attention, much of the conversation is still around exactly what metaverse means and, given the questionable role social media has already played, whether a Facebook-built virtual world would be something desirable at all. Nevertheless, with Microsoft and a host of other big tech companies all saying they will make investments in their own ‘metaverses’ over the coming decade, it is becoming increasingly clear that life is going to become much more virtual.

SOFTWARE ・ 10 DAYS AGO