The healthcare industry is now closer than ever to its quest for true interoperable data exchange. July 1, 2021 was the enforcement date for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) Interoperability and Patient Access final rule. The rule requires that all healthcare payer organizations participating in a CMS program allow members to download and share their data using API’s (Application Programming Interface). This technology is most recognized as the method for people to share data in their mobile apps.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 4 DAYS AGO