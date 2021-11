Strong relationship scores big with Dalet Flex for the Victoria Racing Club deal. Dalet, a leading technology and service provider for media-rich organizations, announced that it has formalized its business partnership with Videocraft, a premier Australian system integrator and reseller. An expert in building scalable broadcast and video systems for live events and theatrical programs, Videocraft has long standing relationships with top sports and entertainment brands around the world. Dalet’s cloud-native media logistics platform, Dalet Flex, provides Videocraft’s customers flexible remote workflows and new monetization opportunities with digital outlets. The easy-to-use production and distribution tools empower brands to better manage, package and repurpose their content during and after broadcast for increased return-on-investment. The first installation as a result of this partnership will be with Videocraft customer, the Victoria Racing Club, which will leverage the Dalet Flex media logistics subscription service to integrate a number of complex broadcast systems and warehouse, prepare and reuse content for live and post-event short and long-form programming.

ECONOMY ・ 10 DAYS AGO