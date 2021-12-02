Take a live look at the Philadelphia Holiday Tree at City Hall

Happy holidays, everyone! You can now get into the holiday spirit without having to go out in the cold with our Visit Philadelphia Holiday Tree livestream.

Powered by NRG, Philadelphia's magnificent 45-foot-tall holiday tree is now on display at the Wawa Holiday Plaza (on the north side of City Hall).

The tree, which has more than 4,000 lights, will officially be lit during a special celebration on Thursday, December 2.

The tree also has a custom-made steel base with designs representing signature Philadelphia landmarks, portions of the city's skyline and Philly's diverse neighborhoods.

The tree will be on display until January 1, 2022.