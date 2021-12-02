ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Take a live look at the Philadelphia Holiday Tree at City Hall

6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vHEtJ_0d55em7i00 Happy holidays, everyone! You can now get into the holiday spirit without having to go out in the cold with our Visit Philadelphia Holiday Tree livestream.

Powered by NRG, Philadelphia's magnificent 45-foot-tall holiday tree is now on display at the Wawa Holiday Plaza (on the north side of City Hall).

Take a live look here:

The tree, which has more than 4,000 lights, will officially be lit during a special celebration on Thursday, December 2.

The tree also has a custom-made steel base with designs representing signature Philadelphia landmarks, portions of the city's skyline and Philly's diverse neighborhoods.

The tree will be on display until January 1, 2022.

