The 2021-22 high school girls basketball season is here, and everyone is anticipating a normal season again. Per the WIAA calendar, teams around the state were allowed to begin games this week, and several county teams have already been in action. The calendar is back to its usual length after the 2020-21 sports calendar was altered by the pandemic, forcing a compressed basketball season. Southeast Conference teams, in fact, didn’t even begin playing until January last season.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 9 DAYS AGO