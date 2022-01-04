ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Makeup

I tried a popular $22 lip product that smells like candy, and it instantly transformed my chapped winter lips

By Amanda Krause
Insider
Insider
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eh8qc_0d55Ibyx00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uDdAj_0d55Ibyx00
I tried Laneige's famous lip mask, and now I understand why Kendall Jenner loves it.

Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images and Amanda Krause/Insider

  • Kendall Jenner told Vogue in November 2021 that she always keeps a Laneige lip mask in her bag.
  • I tried the $22 product for the first time, and instantly fell in love with it.
  • The mask healed my chapped lips, smelled great, and looked like a lip gloss.

As a makeup fan and beauty reporter , I'm always changing my products and routine. But one thing that stays consistent is my use of lip masks.

I love applying them before I go to sleep, and I sometimes use them in the day when my lips are extra dry and chapped. That being said, I'd never tried one of the most popular ones on the market: Laneige's Lip Sleeping Mask .

Kendall Jenner , however, finally convinced me to give it a try when she revealed that the product is her secret to keeping her lips soft and shiny.

Speaking with Vogue Germany in November 2021 about the items she keeps in her purse , the model showed the Sweet Candy version of the product, and said it feels "really nice" on her lips and looks "pretty."

"I love having this on me just to put a little shine on," she said.

Laneige's Lip Sleeping Mask retails for $22 and is sold in 9 scents at the time of writing. I bought mine at Sephora , and chose the same scent that Jenner seems to use.

The product — made from ingredients like vitamin C and hyaluronic acid — is described on the brand's website as "a leave-on overnight" mask that "soothes and moisturizes." It's also said to have a balm-like texture that "closely adheres to lips for quick absorption" and "helps reduce flakiness."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17ko7v_0d55Ibyx00
Laneige's Lip Sleeping Mask in the scent Sweet Candy.

Amanda Krause/Insider

I liked the product right off the bat

When I first took the mask out of the box, I couldn't believe how big the jar was. It comes with .70 ounces of product and a small spatula, which I feel is a great value for the $22 price.

For comparison, I previously tried Milk Makeup's Melatonin Overnight Lip Mask , and it only came with .24 ounces of product for $24.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37dkNJ_0d55Ibyx00
The product comes with .70 ounces of the mask and a spatula.

Amanda Krause/Insider

From there, I opened the lip mask and dipped the spatula in to use it for the first time. I personally loved the scent of the product, which reminded me of watermelon-flavored candy but didn't taste like it. I also liked the fact that I didn't have to use my hands to apply it.

I appreciated how my dry lips felt soothed of any irritation immediately after applying just one layer of the mask. The balm truly absorbed into my lips, keeping them moisturized even after a full night of sleep.

Kendall Jenner was right — it's a great product to keep in your bag and use daily

While I love how the product works overnight, my favorite feature of the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask is how quickly it works during the day. I used it for a week straight, and I saw noticeable results even when I only wore it for a few hours.

One day, for example, my lips were dry and starting to flake. I applied the lip mask, wore it for about three hours, and then checked to see if there was any difference. To my surprise, all the flakiness was gone, and my lips looked plump, healthy, and moisturized.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gpxth_0d55Ibyx00
These photos were taken over the course of approximately three hours.

Amanda Krause/Insider

And like Jenner said, it really does make your lips look shiny, almost like a lip gloss.

Because of that, I found that it's perfect to keep in your bag and use whenever the weather gets the best of your skin, or you just want a pop of shine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oiFpE_0d55Ibyx00
I personally love wearing this mask as a lip gloss.

Amanda Krause/Insider

After using the lip mask for a week, I now completely understand the hype surrounding this product and would buy it again. It also makes perfect sense to me why a model like Jenner would rely on it as part of her daily beauty routine. My only regret is that I didn't try it sooner.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

Related
POPSUGAR

Stylists Say These Are the Best Haircuts For Thin Hair

Sometimes it's best to pick a haircut based on your hair type instead of following the latest trends. If you have thin hair, the best haircuts for you include the lob, the bob, the bixie, and the pixie. In addition to picking the right cut, there are styling changes you...
HAIR CARE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kendall Jenner
shefinds

The Super-Popular Hair Product You Need To Throw Out Immediately–It’s So Dangerous!

Styling your hair is almost never complete without the finishing touches of a product, and from dry shampoo to hairspray, aerosol products are a staple in styling routines around the world. That made it all the more frightening when Procter & Gamble announced a major recall on 30+ aerosol styling products last week due to the potential presence of benzene, a chemical known to cause cancer.
HAIR CARE
Woman's World

This Eye Cream Reduces Dark Circles and Puffiness Using Some Unusual Ingredients

Whenever I’m shopping for a new beauty product, my rule of thumb is that if I can’t pronounce any of the ingredients on the label, I won’t buy it. As someone with sensitive skin, I’ve always been a stickler when it comes to natural products. Thankfully, UpCircle Beauty’s eye cream to nix dark circles came onto my radar recently — and it contains two ingredients I not only can pronounce, but often have for breakfast: coffee and maple.
SKIN CARE
TODAY.com

13 best hair oils to make your hair feel softer and healthier

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
HAIR CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chapped Lips#Smells#Perfect Sense#Dry Lips#Bat#Vogue#Sephora
Footwear News

Kendall Jenner Is Bringing Back the Socks and Sandals Trend This Year

It may be a new year but Kendall Jenner is sticking to one of her favorite footwear trends: socks with sandals. The supermodel was spotted leaving a pilates class in Los Angeles on Tuesday wearing a cozy post-workout look complete with socks and black shearling-lined Birketnstock Arizona sandals. The slip-on style, which comes in other colorways, goes for $150 on revolve.com and features a suede upper, an anatomically shaped cork-latex footbed and a real dyed lamb shearling lining. The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star was seen in the same buckled sandals while out and about the day after Christmas. From her socks up, Jenner donned black leggings and a camel-colored fleece half-zip pullover sweatshirt with a classic stand-up collar. She pulled the casual outfit together with ease, adding a black headband, sunglasses and a black bag slung over her shoulder. Fellow supermodel Kaia Gerber has also been one to rock the socks-and-sandals combo trend. In fact, she’s been photographed wearing the exact same, extra-comfortable Birkenstocks as Kendall. Shop the look. Birkenstock Arizona Shearling Sandal, $150; revolve.com Roam Fuzzy Prism Slide, $132; revolve.com Cotton On Rex Faux Fur Double Buckle Slide, $35; cottonon.com Scroll through the gallery to check out Kendall Jenner’s style evolution. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
In Style

This $19 Retinol Night Cream Is Everything You Need to Treat Lines and Sagging Skin, According to Shoppers

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. By now, you most likely have heard about retinol's transformative power for the skin — there's really nothing that it can't do. From clearing acne and reducing dark spots to smoothing lines and wrinkles, the ingredient should be in your skincare lineup. If you have yet to experience all of retinol's benefits, Amazon shoppers urge you to add Naeli's retinol night cream to your collection ASAP.
SKIN CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Makeup
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
SHAPE

The Best Lip Balms to Rescue Your Chapped Lips

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. 'Tis the season for chapped, dry lips. Thanks to winter weather triggers like dipping temps outside and dry heat inside, chapped lips are more or less inevitable this time of year. Thankfully, there are some workarounds, starting with using the best lip balms for chapped lips, all expert-vetted below. Here, experts share their best advice for dealing with chapped lips plus tips, tricks, and ways to keep your lips from getting super-dry, cracked, and, you know, nasty.
SKIN CARE
Cosmopolitan

The 15 Best Hair Masks for Your Most Luscious Hair Yet

Could your hair use a bit of a refresh? Maybe you’re battling brittle, dry ends, or perhaps your highlights are looking more brassy than vibrant. Whatever the reason, a trusty hair mask goes a long way in bringing your hair back to life. Hair masks can offer some much-needed hydration, give your color some shine, and pretty much make you feel like you've just stepped out of the salon—without the hassle and bill.
HAIR CARE
marthastewart.com

This $4 Lip Balm Is the Best for Chapped Lips, According to Amazon Shoppers

The winter elements really take a toll on your skin, especially the cold wind and dry air, which make it practically impossible for your lips to retain any moisture. The result: dry and cracked lips. That's why it's important to invest in a lip product that's going to keep your pout nourished and smooth, and Amazon shoppers say this O'Keeffe's Lip Repair Balm actually works to do just that.
MAKEUP
wmagazine.com

The Most Hydrating Body Lotions to Heal Dry Winter Skin

As cliché as the term “self-care” has become, there’s something to be said for its importance—taking time to look after your mental and physical well-being, devoting part of your day to refueling. (I mean, it’s already the first week of the New Year and most of us have hit the ground running, as if winter break was some vague memory that happened back in October.) Spending time in some form of solitary silence, soothing your nerves—it’s all a priceless commodity to savor.
SKIN CARE
Shape Magazine

This Luxurious Balm Hydrates My Parched Lips Without Making Them a Sticky Mess

This story originally appeared on InStyle.com by Taylor Lane. When I tell people that I test skin care for a living, they assume that I apply creams and serums to my skin all day, and they're not wrong. I spend a lot of time testing new formulations and products so you don't have to disrupt your skin, hoping to find your next skin-care favorite for your routine. This month, multiple lip balms ended up on my desk — after all, it is the season for dry, chapped lips. Even though I have a favorite lip balm that I've used for the last five years, this one from the luxury brand Le Labo (Buy It, $15, nordstrom.com) earned an instant spot in my makeup bag.
SKIN CARE
Elite Daily

The Best Blushes For Dry Skin

If you have dry skin, you know how difficult it can be to apply blush smoothly and evenly, without looking streaky or patchy. While prepping your skin properly is of the upmost importance when you have dry skin, equally important is the type of makeup you use. In the case of blushes (though the same rules apply when shopping for foundation and concealer), the best blushes for dry skin come in cream and liquid forms, and are full of nourishing ingredients like shea butter, hyaluronic acid, and plant-derived oils and waxes. Ahead, you’ll find seven great options that fit the bill — but first, a bit more about how to prep dry skin for makeup (because when it comes to putting on blush, this step is truly key).
MAKEUP
In Style

People Say This Transformative Retinol Serum Makes Their Skin Look "Almost Airbrushed" After 2 Weeks

If "stick to a regular skincare routine" is one of your New Year's resolutions, you may want to incorporate retinol into your new endeavor. Not only does the potent ingredient bring age-reversing results just shy of sorcery, but it's capable of transforming large pores, acne, and dullness. It's practically the Beyoncé of skincare ingredients, and FaceTheory, a cruelty-free beauty brand, has an incredibly effective retinol at a shockingly affordable price.
SKIN CARE
Insider

Insider

243K+
Followers
20K+
Post
98M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy