Neighbors say a Jewish billionaire’s penthouse pavilion plans are a little too much — even for Manhattan

Registration is required for this activity. Registration is requested on Meetup by clicking on the Register Now link above in order to manage group size and ensure a safe and fun hike. We will begin our urban hike on the Bowery with its eclectic mix of chic galleries, shops, residences and many historic sites. We then make our way to colorful Little Italy, where we see a lot of the well known restaurants and pastry shops along the way, and pay a brief visit to the landmarked Old St. Patrick's Cathedral. In Soho, with its cast-iron front buildings, we end our day with short stops a few of the many art galleries in the area, and then walk over to the subway station at Broadway-Lafayette Street. We will walk at a steady, brisk pace over a distance of around 4 miles. This urban hike is not suitable for slow walkers who may not be able to keep up with the group. There will be no lunch stop, so bring some snacks along if you wish (Per AMC policy, our hikes are intended for adults 18 years and older and please no dogs, unless indicated otherwise). Precipitation, as well as potentially unsafe ground conditions from ice or snow, or even questionable forecast may cancel, postpone or modify; check website for latest updates. AMC policy for Covid on this hike is as follows: We must comply with NYC laws in effect and CDC guidelines; please carry face mask if needed. Also, participants must be vaccinated or get a negative PCR test within 72 hours of the start of the event. By signing up to attend, you acknowledge that you have met this requirement. I will not ask to see any proof whatsoever of participants vaccination status or negative PCR test. We meet at the Good Century Cafe at 243 Grand Street at 12:45 PM. Take the D train to Grand Street; exit at the northwest corner of Grand and Chrystie and walk a half block over to the meeting spot.

MANHATTAN, NY ・ 4 HOURS AGO