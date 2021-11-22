ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Neighbors say a Jewish billionaire’s penthouse pavilion plans are a little too much — even for Manhattan

stljewishlight.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(New York Jewish Week via JTA) — Neighbors are objecting to the two-story glass pavilion that hedge fund manager Bill Ackman and his wife, the Israeli-born architect and designer Neri Oxman, want to build on the roof of their apartment building on Manhattan’s West 77th Street. The dispute has...

stljewishlight.org

Comments / 0

Related
therealdeal.com

High Society comes out in support of billionaire’s glass penthouse

It’s always fun when high society players turn up at local city hearings — especially when they’re battling with the commoners (and some of the gentry) over who gets the right to change the face of a historic neighborhood. That’s what happened this week, as the New York Times’ columnist...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
outdoors.org

A Fun Urban Hike in Manhattan's Little Italy, Soho and the Bowery (Moderate)

Registration is required for this activity. Registration is requested on Meetup by clicking on the Register Now link above in order to manage group size and ensure a safe and fun hike. We will begin our urban hike on the Bowery with its eclectic mix of chic galleries, shops, residences and many historic sites. We then make our way to colorful Little Italy, where we see a lot of the well known restaurants and pastry shops along the way, and pay a brief visit to the landmarked Old St. Patrick's Cathedral. In Soho, with its cast-iron front buildings, we end our day with short stops a few of the many art galleries in the area, and then walk over to the subway station at Broadway-Lafayette Street. We will walk at a steady, brisk pace over a distance of around 4 miles. This urban hike is not suitable for slow walkers who may not be able to keep up with the group. There will be no lunch stop, so bring some snacks along if you wish (Per AMC policy, our hikes are intended for adults 18 years and older and please no dogs, unless indicated otherwise). Precipitation, as well as potentially unsafe ground conditions from ice or snow, or even questionable forecast may cancel, postpone or modify; check website for latest updates. AMC policy for Covid on this hike is as follows: We must comply with NYC laws in effect and CDC guidelines; please carry face mask if needed. Also, participants must be vaccinated or get a negative PCR test within 72 hours of the start of the event. By signing up to attend, you acknowledge that you have met this requirement. I will not ask to see any proof whatsoever of participants vaccination status or negative PCR test. We meet at the Good Century Cafe at 243 Grand Street at 12:45 PM. Take the D train to Grand Street; exit at the northwest corner of Grand and Chrystie and walk a half block over to the meeting spot.
MANHATTAN, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Norman Foster
Person
Bill Ackman
Person
Neri Oxman
Person
Paul Goldberger
Person
Richard Branson
Person
Jeff Bezos
Person
Bill Moyers
CBS New York

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Brings Holiday Magic Back To Streets Of New York City

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Thousands of people marched down the streets of Manhattan for the 95th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Last year’s parade was scaled back significantly because of the pandemic, but Thursday it returned in a big way. CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge spoke with people who came for the first time, others who came for their 50th, and some celebrating a birthday. Whatever the reason, they said the parade has a magical feel that gets them into the holiday spirit and, most of all, feeling thankful. I remember telling my parents when I was 12 that one day I would cover the...
MANHATTAN, NY
cityrealty.com

Price Cuts: Manhattan penthouse of Aldo Gucci reduced by 26%

While much of the buzzy new movie House of Gucci is set in Italy, the family has an undeniable connection to New York City. Former chairman Aldo Gucci, designer of the iconic logo (and played by Al Pacino in the movie) had homes all over the world; his New York home base was a penthouse at Regent House, an Art Deco cooperative a stone’s throw from the Fifth Avenue flagship.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Marie Claire

Prince Harry and Meghan Secretly Flew on a Commercial Airline from New York

The Sussexes made a brief but eventful trip to New York City this month, when Prince Harry celebrated Veterans Day by handing out medals aboard the warship Intrepid, and Meghan Markle stopped by Ellen DeGeneres’s show to talk about motherhood and hint about who she stays in touch with from the royal family. But unlike their last NYC trip—from after which the couple flew back to California via private jet, after attending an event that was partially about climate action—the Duke and Duchess did something surprising this time: They reportedly snuck aboard a commercial flight for their return trip.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Billionaires#Jewish History#Manhattan#Penthouse#New York City#Jta#Israeli#Pbs#New Yorkers#The New York Times#Covid#Mit#Central Synagogue#Jews#The New York Historical
Robb Report

For $43 Million, You Can Pick Up a Historic Bel-Air Mansion From a Media Heiress

People may be slowly returning to major cities, but that hasn’t stopped Taylor Thomson from listing her Los Angeles digs for $43 million. The residence is one of the first properties ever built in Bel-Air, according to the listing, and sits on about one acre of land. Thomson is the granddaughter of Roy Thomson, a British media mogul who at one point owned publications such as The Times and The Sunday Times. The family’s investment company owns 66 percent of Thomson Reuters; her net worth is about $9 billion, according to Bloomberg.  The home itself is an 8,799-square-foot residence, with eight bedrooms and 12 bathrooms....
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
stljewishlight.org

Chelsea Clinton says it’s no surprise that Facebook allows book burning groups — Zuckerberg once defended Holocaust deniers

(JTA) — Chelsea Clinton took Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to task Wednesday for allowing groups to use the social network to organize book burnings. Clinton compared the phenomenon to Facebook’s past resistance to banning Holocaust deniers from the platform. Never miss a story. Sign up for JTA's Daily Briefing. “Come...
INTERNET
stljewishlight.org

Abraham Schumer, father of Sen. Chuck Schumer, has died at 98

(JTA) — Abraham Schumer, the father of Sen. Chuck Schumer, died Wednesday in a Long Island hospital after recently undergoing surgery for heart problems. He was 98. Sen. Schumer remembered his father as a hard-working member of the “greatest generation” in a tweet Wednesday. Sign up for JTA’s Daily Briefing...
CONGRESS & COURTS
stljewishlight.org

Jewish cake-designer-to-the-stars Sylvia Weinstock dead at 91

(New York Jewish Week via JTA) — Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones. Oprah. Martha Stewart. Mariah Carey. All were clients of Sylvia Weinstock, a Jewish cake designer who rose from humble Brooklyn roots, started a luxury cake-baking business at age 50 and became known across the globe as the “Queen of Cakes.”
CELEBRITIES
stljewishlight.org

St. Louis Jewish groups to ‘Shine A Light’ on antisemitism

Five local Jewish organizations are joining with a coalition of more than 60 North American Jewish and non-Jewish organizations and corporations to launch Shine A Light, an effort that works to illuminate the dangers of antisemitism through education, community partnerships, workplace engagement and advocacy. Co-sponsors of the effort locally are:
NFL
stljewishlight.org

How Thanksgiving helped Jews carve out a piece of the American story

(JTA) — Thanksgiving seems to have all the right ingredients for a holiday that most American Jews can embrace: It doesn’t fall on Shabbat, its roots and message are nonsectarian, and its only real ritual is a multi-course meal. That’s why prominent Orthodox rabbis of the mid-20th century, including Rabbi...
FESTIVAL

Comments / 0

Community Policy