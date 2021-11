It was hot, and she was tired. One more hole and it was over. It had been a stressful few days, and everyday required immense concentration and physical exertion. But it had all come down to this hole. Her opponent had already missed it; she could end it all here. She took a deep breath and took a few practice strokes. Breathe, swing. Breathe, swing. The onlookers were silent. All eyes were on her. She hit her putt. It went in. She sank to her knees, tears in her eyes; her dad rushed to embrace her. It was over, she was the AJGA champion.

