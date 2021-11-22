ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

How the Infrastructure Bill Boosts Broadband Access

By Martha Buyer
nojitter.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat can you buy for $65 billion? That kind of money could purchase one Big Mac for every citizen of the Russian Federation, Kyrgyzstan, and Mongolia combined — or build and upgrade the United States’ high-speed Internet infrastructure. According to the budget breakdown for the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, signed...

www.nojitter.com

Comments / 0

Related
Victoria Advocate

Broadband access, services to expand in city of Victoria

Internet adoption rates in Victoria are lowest in areas with lower income, according to a broadband study by CobbFendley. Those areas are generally on the south side of the city. “It’s not always that they can’t afford it,” said Jarod Branstetter, project manager with consultant firm CobbFendley, during a recent...
VICTORIA, TX
Virginian-Pilot

Chesapeake Bay Program gets big funding boost under $1T infrastructure bill signed by Biden

The Chesapeake Bay Program is set to get a big boost of federal funding. The program that oversees the bay’s restoration will get an extra $238 million over the next five years — a little over $47 million each year — under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act President Joe Biden signed into law Monday. That’s a more than 50% increase from current funding levels, according to the ...
U.S. POLITICS
The Jewish Press

As Part of Infrastructure Bill, US Jewish Nonprofits Get Boost to Reduce Energy Consumption, Increase Building Efficiency

U.S. President Joe Biden held an outdoor ceremony at the White House on Monday to sign the hard-won Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, otherwise known as the infrastructure bill, joined by legislators and politicians from all over the United States who helped craft and promote the legislation. Nathan Diament, executive...
U.S. POLITICS
Columbia Missourian

Broadband access issues hamper Vidwest Studios

For Jonathan Asher, Columbia’s public access station does more than community media. Sure, the eclectic space is filled with spare backdrops and art, a photo studio and an audio booth. But it’s also a haven for filmmakers, musicians, photographers and businesses to create and distribute content they need. It is...
COLUMBIA, MO
Inside Indiana Business

Broadband Access Deadline Coming Soon

Homeowners and business owners have little time left to apply for the Indiana Connectivity Program. Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs say the first deadline is November 28 for those interested in broadband service. The program was launched in September and is designed...
INTERNET
doorcountydailynews.com

County broadband access still buffering according to report

Your struggles connecting to the internet in Door County are now documented with local officials wondering what to do next. The Door County Economic Development Corporation released the findings of its six-month broadband study on Wednesday based on over 1,000 survey responses and its work with broadband infrastructure engineering consultants. The 215-page report showed the overall quality of broadband service currently available in the county does not meet the Federal Communications Commission definition of broadband. The FCC requires speeds of 25 Mbps upload and 3 Mbps download to fit the definition of “broadband.” This became more obvious during the pandemic according to the study where virtual learning and telecommuting taxed the connections, making tasks like video calls and working with cloud software hard to accomplish. Many of the networks also struggled to keep up during the tourist season when thousands were visiting the county on a daily basis. The survey performed by the DCEDC showed 81 percent of respondents would support building a fiber network with another 18 percent just needing a little more information before they would. The report makes 10 different recommendations including seeking grants, reviewing local policies, lobbying for more state funding, and beginning conversations with internet service providers. DCEDC Executive Director Steve Jenkins says work is already underway.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
Emporia gazette.com

Online study checks Kansas broadband access

Is broadband service strong in the Emporia area? And can residents afford it?. The University of Kansas is conducting a study about that. The Institute for Policy and Social Research has set up a 15-minute combination survey and speed test. A February study by the Kansas Health Institute found at...
INTERNET
Rapid City Journal

Sen. Thune co-sponsors bill to change how broadband is funded

Sen. John Thune is one of four lawmakers who recently introduced legislation seeking to change the funding mechanisms for the Federal Communications Commission’s Universal Service Fund, which promotes universal access to broadband and other telecommunications services. Thune, R-S.D., is the ranking member of the Senate Subcommittee on Communications, Media, and...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Joplin Globe

Access to affordable, reliable broadband an issue

Access to affordable, reliable and widespread broadband internet service in Joplin is a big need, concludes a study that was sought by city officials. The Globe's Debby Woodin has the story. Wally Kennedy writes about a new shoe store opening in downtown Joplin, but challenged by supply chain issues. Bill...
JOPLIN, MO
blandinonbroadband.org

Senator Klobuchar Call with Benton, Chisago, Isanti County Officials on how Infrastructure Bill will Expand Rural Broadband: Notes and archive

On Monday, November 22, at 2:00pm CT, U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar, co-chair of the bipartisan Senate Broadband Caucus, will hold a call with community broadband advocates from Benton, Chisago, and Isanti Counties to discuss how the recently enacted bipartisan infrastructure bill will help expand broadband to rural Minnesota communities. Klobuchar...
ISANTI COUNTY, MN
