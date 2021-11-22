Jeff Bezos donates $100 million to Obama Foundation in honor of John Lewis

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) — One of the richest people in the world is donating a portion of his fortune to the Obama Presidential Center.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is donating $100 million.

And as part of the deal, he's asking that the plaza and the center be named for the late Congressman John Lewis, the civil rights icon who died in 2020.

The center is using naming rights as an incentive to donors and wants to change the model around the process. A spokesman for the foundation said it's being used as an opportunity to give donors the option to honor and elevate names of those who fought for a more equitable world.

Bezos' donation is the biggest individual contribution to date.

The Obama Presidential Center broke ground in September. When finished it'll have a library, a museum tower plaza and a meeting and athletic center.