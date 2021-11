The so-called International Group of LNG Importers (GIIGNL) yesterday released a framework for transparent emissions reporting and neutrality declarations. The GIIGNL, whose members handle more than 90% of LNG imports worldwide, doesn’t like the patchwork system in place now where companies can on their own claim net-zero carbon emissions for their LNG. So GIIGNL is horning in and claiming *theirs* is the best way to measure low or no “greenhouse gas” emissions. GIIGNL demands Scope 3 emissions be included in the definition of net-zero carbon LNG, something that isn’t a part of most net-zero claims today.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 12 DAYS AGO