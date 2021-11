Pumpkin is the seemingly the fall mascot. We love the general hype it gets this time of year because it adds a refresh to the diet with some fun new flavors and nutrients. Coming in at a whopping 49 calories per cup it’s an excellent choice to use in everything from breakfast to dessert. It also boasts 49% of your daily needs of vitamin K, vitamin C, potassium, vitamin E, folate, and niacin. We wrote about pumpkins a few weeks ago with having high vitamin A and beta carotene levels which help the body fight off infections, better eyesight, and may help protect the skin from harmful UV rays and we are back to keep pushing it.

