Looking to snap a four-game losing streak and secure their first win on the road trip, the Philadelphia 76ers traveled to Utah to face the Jazz and were routed 120-85. It wasn’t close beyond the first 13 or so minutes. Utah opened the second quarter on a 14-0 run to stake a 44-28 lead and cruised from there. Facing a very good team, the Sixers were undermanned and shot just 36.7 percent from the floor. That’s a recipe for disaster. It’s time to talk Bell Ringer. Let’s get to it.

NBA ・ 10 DAYS AGO