Bladen County, NC

Empty Stocking Fund donations increasing; applications can be done starting next week

By Bladen Journal
 6 days ago
ELIZABETHTOWN — The desire of others to help the less fortunate keeps growing.

As does the Empty Stocking Fund.

The Bladen Journal, Leinwand’s, the Department of Social Services and the Lumber River United Way are again partnering to bring the benevolence endeavor to Bladen County.

This act of benevolence allows those who wish to give to the less fortunate an avenue to do so, and those who need a little help at Christmas are able to through a qualifying process. Applicants are vetted by DSS. Vouchers for shopping are provided that can be used at Leinwand’s.

The newspaper serves as the community’s conduit in the process.

All recipients of the community’s good will are from Bladen County.

Key dates this year:

• Donations: Accepted through Friday, Dec. 10.

• Applications: DSS begins accepting them on Monday, Nov. 29, and will continue until Friday, Dec. 10.

• Calls and pick up: The newspaper staff will make calls to those who will receive vouchers on Dec. 14 and if necessary Dec. 15, then do distribution on Dec. 16. Like the last three years, those called should be prepared to bring photo ID when they come to pick up their voucher.

Applications are only available at the DSS office. Applications are available in English and Spanish. The DSS office is at 208 E. McKay St. This is adjacent to the Bladen County Hospital, down the street that is beside the helicopter landing pad.

Donations can only be made through the Bladen Journal or Lumber River United Way, and they can be mailed or dropped off. To donate using the internet, go to lumberriveruw.org/esfbladen.

The newspaper office is in the same building as the Elizabethtown-White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce. It is next to the Bladen County Public Library, and across the intersection from the new fire station.

To mail a donation to the Bladen Journal, be sure the check is made payable to the Empty Stocking Fund/United Way. Mail it to Bladen Journal, c/o Empty Stocking Fund, PO Box 70, Elizabethtown, NC 28337. Cash or checks can be brought to the newspaper’s temporary office at 207 E. Broad St. in Elizabethtown.

Donors will be asked their name, but can give anonymously. Those names, or anonymous listing, will appear in the newspaper along with the size of the gift.

Those who were selected for vouchers in 2020 are not eligible this year, just as with past protocols. The fund to help Bladen County children under the age of 18 reached $11,652.50 last year, topping the $10,300 of 2019, and $8,185 in 2018.

Donations thus far include:

• Trinity United Methodist Men, $1,500.

• Leslie Johnson, $250.

• Mary Augustine, $50.

• Cephus Beatty, $50.

• Elizabeth and Paul Albritton, $50.

Society
Bladen Journal

SMALL BUSINESS SATURDAY! In E’town, Clarkton and Bladenboro, merchants are primed and ready for shoppers

ELIZABETHTOWN — Like the colder weather, the year-end run of holiday retail shopping season has arrived. That means giving some serious thought to potential gift items for family, friends and business associates: After all, Christmastime is fast approaching. Small Business Saturday, an answer to the big-box retailers’ Black Friday push and internet retailers’ Cyber Monday, figures to generate lots of traffic here this weekend.
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
Bladen Journal

Empty Stocking Fund getting close to $2,000

ELIZABETHTOWN — The Bladen Journal, Leinwands, the Department of Social Services and the Lumber River United Way are again partnering to bring the Empty Stocking Fund to Bladen County. This act of benevolence allows those who wish to give to the less fortunate an avenue to do so, and those...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
Bladen Journal

Back to school drive helps students in Bladen County Schools

ELIZABETHTOWN — The Division of Motor Vehicles and the Bladen County Call Center delivered back to school supplies to Bladen County Schools on Oct. 28. Collection was Oct. 11-22. The efforts helped get a number of items for students, to include traditional school supplies and protective help for the COVID-19 pandemic. Gifts were provided to principals in honor of National Principals Month. A presentation was made to Elizabeth Brown, Dr. Antonia Beatty and Cheryl White-Smith of the school district by Cameron Hatcher and Courtney Smith of DMV.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
Bladen Journal

Reasonable prices, and crowd size, leads to more positive reviews at 2nd annual Holly Jolly Christmas Show

ELIZABETHTOWN — The second Holly Jolly Christmas Show had a leisurely laidback appeal to many of the shoppers who came through the doors on Saturday. The show wasn’t crazy busy, and there was no frenzied shopping to be seen like at some door-buster Black Friday sales. Though most visitors were not wearing face masks, the crowd appeared to be comfortably spread apart.
