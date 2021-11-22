ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winlock, WA

Cardinals Fall 51-28 in State Quarterfinals

By Eric Trent / etrent@chronline.com
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oCU3Q_0d52yzLu00
Winlock Senior Nolan Swofford (47) breaks a tackle as he runs with the football Friday on Homecoming night.

Winlock’s season came to a close Saturday in a 51-28 defeat to Quilcene in the 1B state quarterfinals Saturday at Sammamish High School.

The Cardinals were playing in their first state tournament since 2002, and were coming off their first state playoff victory since 1999 after outdueling No. 6 DeSales, 64-60, on Saturday.

But the third-seeded Rangers’s high-powered offense was too much for the Cardinals to withstand.

Winlock’ finishes with a 9-2 overall record.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Omicron variant now in North America, Canadian officials say

Canadian officials announced Sunday that the omicron variant of the coronavirus has reached North America, with two cases appearing in Ontario. Top Ontario health officials Christine Elliott and Kieran Moore said in a joint statement that two people who had recently been in Nigeria have tested positive for the variant.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hill

Fauci says omicron variant will 'inevitably' hit US

Anthony Fauci said on Sunday that the omicron COVID-19 variant will “inevitably” hit the United States, noting that it has already been detected in several other countries. During an interview on ABC’s “This Week,” anchor George Stephanopoulos asked Fauci if the newly detected variant had been detected by officials in...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Winlock, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Local
Washington Football
Winlock, WA
Sports
Local
Washington Education
City
Quilcene, WA
The Hill

Interior recommends imposing higher costs for public lands drilling

A long-awaited report from the Interior Department recommends taking steps to increase fees for drilling on public lands, arguing that taxpayers are currently being shortchanged. The department says that the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) should carry out several policies that increase these rates. Drilling on public lands represents 7...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cardinals#American Football#Sammamish High School#Outdueling No#Rangers
Fox News

Omicron: Israel closing border over new coronavirus variant: LIVE UPDATES

The omicron variant was first detected in South Africa on Thursday. The U.S. plans to restrict travel from South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique and Malawi. Experts say it's too early to determine if the coronavirus vaccines will be effective against the new variant. Rand Paul blasts Fauci:...
WORLD
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Willimantic, CT
1K+
Followers
267
Post
407K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Comments / 0

Community Policy