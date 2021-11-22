Cardinals Fall 51-28 in State Quarterfinals

Winlock Senior Nolan Swofford (47) breaks a tackle as he runs with the football Friday on Homecoming night.

Winlock’s season came to a close Saturday in a 51-28 defeat to Quilcene in the 1B state quarterfinals Saturday at Sammamish High School.

The Cardinals were playing in their first state tournament since 2002, and were coming off their first state playoff victory since 1999 after outdueling No. 6 DeSales, 64-60, on Saturday.

But the third-seeded Rangers’s high-powered offense was too much for the Cardinals to withstand.

Winlock’ finishes with a 9-2 overall record.