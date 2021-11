The classic pie gets the cheesecake treatment in this light, creamy and not-too-sweet dessert designed for Thanksgiving or any fall meal. The filling is a fluffy blend of cream cheese, whipped cream, confectioners’ sugar and pumpkin puree, perked up with just the right amount of lemon juice and spices (cinnamon, cardamom and ginger). Microwaving the canned pumpkin puree makes a huge difference in concentrating the flavor and achieving the right texture for incorporating the pumpkin into the cream cheese mixture. Don’t skip it! Other than that step, this is a no-cook treat, meaning you can free up valuable oven space and time. The cheesecake is best made at least a day in advance for the ideal texture. It can then be refrigerated for up to three days.

