Health

Startup aims to turn a mother's milk into medicine

By Emily Hamann
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMatrubials Inc. is using milk that has nourished infants throughout human history to try to cure diseases that affect people of all ages today. The company spun out from the Foods for Health Institute at the University of California Davis, where associate director Ishita Shah has spent the last eight years...

