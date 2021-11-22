STATEMENT: Raising the Contractor Minimum Wage and Phasing Out the Subminimum Wage for Disabled Contractors Will Improve Hundreds of Thousands of Lives

Looking at the blank space at the bottom of the restaurant bill, reasons not to tip may pop into a customer’s head: the service wasn’t above and beyond, they don’t have an extra dollar to spend on top of a $20 meal or they assume the employee doesn’t need more money in addition to their wage. But as the customer scribbles down an amount that accounts for less than 10% of their meal, they don’t realize that the tip was crucial to their waiter’s paycheck.

