STATEMENT: Raising the Contractor Minimum Wage and Phasing Out the Subminimum Wage for Disabled Contractors Will Improve Hundreds of Thousands of Lives
Washington, D.C. — Today, the U.S. Department of Labor announced the final rule raising the minimum wage for federal contractors to $15, as required by Executive Order 14026, “Increasing the Minimum Wage for Federal Contractors,” which was signed by President Joe Biden in April. Following the announcement, Karla Walter, senior director...americanprogress.org
Comments / 0