ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Rapids, IA

Henry Zoet Jr., 91, Rock Rapids

nwestiowa.com
 4 days ago

ROCK RAPIDS—Henry Zoet Jr., 91, Rock Rapids, died Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, at...

www.nwestiowa.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Iowa State
Iowa Obituaries
Rock Rapids, IA
Obituaries
Sioux Falls, SD
Obituaries
City
Rock Rapids, IA
City
Sioux Falls, SD
CBS News

FDA says Merck's COVID-19 pill is effective and the agency will seek advice on risks during pregnancy

Federal health regulators said an experimental COVID-19 pill from Merck is effective against the virus, but they will seek input from outside experts on risks of birth defects and other potential problems during pregnancy. The Food and Drug Administration posted its analysis of the pill ahead of a public meeting next week where academic and other experts will weigh in on its safety and effectiveness. The agency isn't required to follow the group's advice.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sd#Jurrens Funeral Home
CBS News

At least 52 dead in Russian mine collapse, officials say

A devastating explosion in a Siberian coal mine Thursday left 52 miners and rescuers dead about 820 feet underground, Russian officials said. Hours after a methane gas explosion and fire filled the mine with toxic fumes, rescuers found 14 bodies but then were forced to halt the search for 38 others because of a buildup of methane and carbon monoxide gas from the fire. Another 239 people were rescued.
ACCIDENTS
CNN

Black Friday bounces back from 2020. Shoppers hit stores again

New York (CNN Business) — Black Friday doesn't carry the significance it once did for many US shoppers — blame the rise of online shopping holiday "Cyber Monday" and then Covid-19's impact on retail. But customers are still dishing out more money for clothing, electronics and other items this Black...
RETAIL

Comments / 0

Community Policy