The Biden White House has been extraordinarily leaky in regards to Vice President Kamala Harris and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. Over the past couple of weeks we've seen several reports from national publications alleging that some in Harris' orbit are growing increasingly concerned about her political future. Some of this concern reportedly stems from a perceived lack of support from Biden, as well as the Biden team's purported favoritism of Buttigieg.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 4 HOURS AGO