ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interior Design

Making your bathroom work harder for you

By Brandpoint (BPT)
MyTexasDaily
MyTexasDaily
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

(BPT) - The bathroom tends to be the easiest space in the home to clean, spruce up or decorate. Buying the perfect shower curtain is way less frustrating than choosing the right couch or countertop. But while the aesthetics of the bathroom can be simpler to pull off, the importance of...

www.mytexasdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
hunker.com

This Sneaky Trick Will Make Your House Smell Amazing All the Time

Your home probably smells great most of the time, but does it smell amazing all the time? Of course, candles, reed diffusers, room sprays, and incense can help, but these products only work for a certain period of time. To combat this, @rootedbymartine on TikTok figured out a way to make their house smell wonderful all the time without temporary (and sometimes expensive) scented products.
RECIPES
rismedia.com

5 Habits of Clean People That You Can Adopt in Your Home

For some, keeping house comes naturally. For others, particularly those with young children, it can feel like a constant battle. If your home is not as tidy as you would like, implementing some carefully chosen new habits can be all that it takes to tip the scales. Make cleaning and tidying more manageable than ever before by adopting these habits “clean people” already know.
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fabrics#Bpt
goodshomedesign.com

These Tiny Home And Shed Prefab Units Starts At $10,400

If your family is growing this year or you are simply in need of more space, there is no need in buying a larger house when you can extend the existing one. Adding extra space is much easier than you think, with the use of prefab units that can be delivered right to your door.
HOME & GARDEN
Best Life

Never Spend This Long Going to the Bathroom, Doctor Warns

When nature calls, we must be quick to answer. Whether you get the call after a two-hour road trip or during your 10-minute train ride home, you know the feeling of relief that comes with arriving at the bathroom. But however you're relieving yourself, you're probably not putting a lot of thought into how long you spend doing so. According to doctors, if you're spending an unusual amount of time on the toilet, you might want to reevaluate your habits. Read on to learn more about the toilet time limit you need to keep in mind.
LIFESTYLE
TrendHunter.com

Two-Bedroom Tiny Homes

Tiny homes are commonly associated with being great for one or two people but quickly run out of space when it comes to families, which is something the Build Tiny 'Kingfisher' could potentially change. The home is outfitted with ample living space on the main floor with a well-sized kitchen...
HOME & GARDEN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Interior Design
countryliving.com

This is the exact date you should put up your Christmas decorations

The festive season is right around the corner, but what is the exact date Brits should be putting up their Christmas decorations?. According to electrical wholesaler ERF, most households will deck the halls on Sunday 28th November this year — exactly 27 days before Christmas day. It might seem early for some, but this fits in with traditions that decorations should be put up at the beginning of Advent (four weeks before Christmas).
LIFESTYLE
Seattle Times

How to upgrade your bathroom for less than $1,000

During a year and a half of shutdowns, remote schooling and working from home, many of us have spent more time in our bathrooms — and more time dreaming of an all-out renovation. But despite the small size of a bathroom, a full makeover costs a significant amount of money.
INTERIOR DESIGN
thespruce.com

Designers Explain How to Spot a Thrift Store Gem

Whether thrift shopping has long been one of your weekly pastimes or is just now becoming a new favorite habit, you're likely aware that you most definitely can score gems while bargain hunting. However, you also probably know that not every thrift store trip leads to extreme success and there is often a lot to sort through in order to find something worth calling home—or posting on Instagram—about. To help you maximize your time at the thrift store and shop like a pro, we polled four designers who are all experienced thrifters and know which pieces are the real deal. Below, they share exactly what you need to keep in mind while strolling the aisles of your favorite secondhand spot.
INTERIOR DESIGN
goodshomedesign.com

Couple Build Amazing Shipping Container Home For Debt-Free Living

This amazing shipping container home is guaranteed to impress! Constructed from one 20ft and one 40ft shipping container, this compact container home has it all!. Built entirely as a DIY project, this home is filled with with some amazing features. Jaimie and Dave constructed their home to be beautiful, artistic and have everything the couple need, while fulfilling their dream of living debt and mortgage free. Living debt free was important to the couple, who wanted to break free of the rat race and be able to live a life of their choosing with more options and more freedom.
HOME & GARDEN
theeverygirl.com

10 Holiday Living Rooms We Want to Copy Immediately

Nothing marks the start of the holiday season quite like bringing out a dusty box of holiday decor from the depths of a storage closet, turning on a cheesy Christmas movie starring Vanessa Hudgens for some cheerful background noise, whipping up some hot chocolate, and decking the halls to make your home a festive wonderland.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

This $50 Space Saver Just Might Be IKEA’s Most Under-the-Radar, Stylish Storage Solution

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. When it comes to stylish storage, IKEA really doesn’t miss. Their pieces are designer-approved, easy to personalize, and you can even score some of their solutions for under $150. You’ve probably seen IKEA’s famous PAX wardrobes in people’s homes as closets as well as their chic kitchen cabinets, but what about bathroom storage? If you don’t have spacious under-sink vanity cupboards or drawers, finding places to store things in a tiny bath might stump you. One place that you could (and should) take advantage of though is… right above your toilet! That’s where renter Emma Frank added a super-stylish, $50 space-saving shelving unit, and — you guessed it! — it’s from IKEA.
SHOPPING
MyTexasDaily

MyTexasDaily

TX
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Texas news. For Texans.

 https://www.mytexasdaily.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy