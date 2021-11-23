Grammy nominations 2022: See the list of nominees

(CNN) — Three men convicted Wednesday in the death of Ahmaud Arbery each faced nine possible charges that stemmed from their involvement in the 2020 shooting near Brunswick, Georgia. But the verdicts rendered by the jury on some of the allegations differed. Gregory McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan Jr. were...
(CNN) — Brian Laundrie's parents discovered a handgun was missing when they voluntarily surrendered their firearms to law enforcement the same day they informed authorities that their son was missing, according to the family's attorney, Steven Bertolino. Bertolino's comments come days after a Florida medical examiner confirmed Laundrie, who was...
London (CNN Business) — Shops in the United Kingdom could run short of wine and liquor ahead of Christmas because there aren't enough drivers to make deliveries. The warning was made in a letter sent by the UK Wine and Spirit Trade Association (WTSA) to UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps last week. It was signed by 48 members of the industry association, including champagne and cognac makers Moet Hennessy, owned by LVMH (LVMHF), and Laurent-Perrier.
The Grammys have denied that Taylor Swift and Kanye West were nominated at the last-minute because of their feud and "appeal" after it was reported that they were added to the list of potential winners the day before they were announced. Earlier this week, the Grammys unveiled the list of...
The 2021 Latin Grammy Awards are almost here! Colombian singer-songwriter Camilo is leading the pack with a whopping 10 nominations, including album of the year and song of the year. Behind him is Dominican artist Juan Luis Guerra with six nominations, Spanish rapper C. Tangana with five nominations, and four nominations for Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny.
And the nominees are…some of the biggest stars in music! The 2022 Grammy Awards nominees just dropped, so see which of your favorite stars are up for awards – and which ones got snubbed. Following the shock and controversy surrounding the previous ceremony, all eyes were watching when the nominees...
BTS's "Butter" is expected to be one of the nominees for "Record of the Year" at the 2022 Grammy after the band won the top prize at the 2021 American Music Awards (AMAs). BTS's "Butter" Predicted to Be Nominated for 2022 Grammy's "Record of the Year" On Nov. 22 local...
The nominations for the 64th annual Grammy Awards are officially here! The nominees were announced on Nov. 23 at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles. This year, leading the pack with the most noms is Jon Batiste, with 11 total, along with Justin Bieber, Doja Cat, and H.E.R. — who snagged eight nominations each. Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo also join the pool of most nominated artists with seven nominations each. Some standout artists who are this year's first-time nominees are Rodrigo, Saweetie, and Selena Gomez.
Nominations for the 2022 Grammy Awards were revealed on Tuesday by the Recording Academy via a Livestream from Los Angeles. Olivia Rodrigo and Billie Eilish both earned seven nominations, with Doja Cat, Justin Bieber, and H.E.R. earning eight nods each. Jon Batiste earned the most nominations, with 11 in total.
Nominations for the 2022 Grammy Awards were revealed on Tuesday by the Recording Academy via a Livestream from Los Angeles. Jimmie Allen, Chris Stapleton and Mickey Guyton are among country music’s top nominees. Allen, who is up for Best New Artist, is country music’s only nominee in the all-genre category.
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Taylor Swift and Kanye West wound up being last-minute additions to some suddenly expanded lists of Grammy nominees this week, thanks to an 11th-hour change made by the Recording Academy.
Abba and Lil Nas X were also last-minute additions to the Grammy nominations following a Recording Academy meeting 24 hours before the nominations were announced Tuesday morning, The New York Times reported.
Swift and West were...
Jay-z makes history becoming the most Grammy-nominated artist in history with 83 nods passing Quincy Jones who has 80! via Variety: Jay, who last released an album in 2017, is nominated for guest appearances with Kanye West (whose “Donda” album is up for Album of the Year) and the late DMX. He currently has 23 wins. […]
A proud daughter bursts out laughing while honoring her father and his induction into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame. 9-year-old Blue Ivy made a rare appearance in her father Jay-Z's pre-recorded tribute video. The 2021 inductees were honored in a ceremony that aired on HBO on Saturday November 20.
“One Last Time: An Evening With Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga,” 8 p.m., CBS. Alzheimer’s disease has taken most of Bennett’s memories, but he retains songs perfectly. On his 95th birthday, he had what’s expected to be his final public concert. In Radio City Music Hall, his friend Lady Gaga did four potent jazz/pop songs, then brought him on. Backed by gifted musicians — his quartet, her quintet and an orchestra — both soared....
Record Store Day co-founder Carrie Colliton knows that Black Friday feels different this year — for the indie record stores that observe the “holiday” as an adjunct to the main RSD event in April, and the retail-consumer culture at large. “All the big boxes have been doing their sales for weeks,” she points out. “Dare I say, in America as a whole, maybe we’ve rounded a corner on Black Friday, and that’s not necessarily a bad thing. I don’t know that it’s a day anymore.”
Unless you’re a vinyl enthusiast, that is. In that case. you’ve almost certainly got it circled...
Willow Smith kicked off her 21st birthday with an epic Halloween party in a costume that made fans lose it. The Whip My Hair crooner looked beyond stunning as she transformed into Brad Pitt’s Fight Club character Tyler Durden for the fete, giving the look a high-fashion twist we won’t soon forget.
Paul McCartney and his daughter Mary had a father-daughter date night at the premiere of the upcoming docuseries ‘The Beatles: Get Back’ in London. It was a family affair at the London premiere of The Beatles: Get Back, an upcoming three-part documentary series that will offer Beatles fans an intimate glimpse of the band’s most pivotal recording sessions. Former Beatle Paul McCartney attended the premiere on Tuesday, Nov. 16 with daughter Mary, 52. The 79-year-old musician was all smiles as he posed with his photographer daughter on the red carpet, wearing a sharp navy blue suit.
Nick Cannon has hinted he wants more children. The “Wild ‘N Out” star – who has 10-year-old Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey; Golden, 4, and Powerful Queen, 10 months, with Brittany Bell; Zion and Zillion, 4 months, with Abby De La Rosa; and Zen, also 4 months, with Alyssa Scott — recently pledged to stay celibate for some time, but now says he’s open to the idea of fathering more kids.
