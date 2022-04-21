Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s Complete Relationship Timeline Leading Up to Baby No. 1

In it for the long haul! Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's whirlwind romance is one of the most relatable love stories in recent years; it all started when the Jonas Brothers member slid into the actress' Twitter DMs.

The JoBro certainly isn't alone when it comes to risky DMs, however. Plenty of other celebrities have opted to slide into fellow celebrities' DMs — including his brother Joe Jonas , who sent his wife, Sophie Turner , an Instagram DM " out of the blue. "

“I’m hearing from a few mutual friends that we should meet,” Nick wrote to Priyanka in 2016, according to his interview with Vogue . “She responded the day of with a message that said, ‘My team can read this. Why don’t you just text me.'”

After that bold move, the two continued to text until the pair eventually met at the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty, where the singer got down on one knee at their first meeting.

"I put my drink down,” Jonas recalled of the moment to Vogue . “[I] get on one knee — this is in front of a bunch of people — and I say, ‘You’re real. Where have you been all my life?’ Like, loud.”

Nick asked the Quantico star to share a drink; however, she was set to fly to India and had a car waiting. But after months of texting, it was a drink she couldn't turn down. She turned to her manager and said, "Five minutes."

In 2017, when Ralph Lauren invited the "Jealous" singer and the Miss World 2000 pageant winner to wear his designs at the Met Gala, the pair were still just friends. Over time, of course, the flirtatious platonic relationship transformed into a full-fledged romance.

In May 2018, Us Weekly broke the news that Nick and Priyanka were officially dating .

“It’s a good match and they are both interested in each other," an insider told the outlet at the time.

After just two months of "official" dating, the Camp Rock actor got down on one knee (again) and proposed to Priyanka.

“It was kind of an instant thing,” Nick told Entertainment Tonight in January 2019, one year after they got married. “I knew once we locked in together that I had a partner for life and a teammate, someone I could walk through the good times and the bad times with, and that was the key.”

The feeling is clearly mutual. “Just knowing that I have my husband by my side is the best perk of all," Priyanka told Us Weekly in January 2020.

The couple hit another milestone on January 21, 2022, when they announced that they had welcomed their first child together via surrogate. They had initially kept their family plans hidden from the public.

"We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate," the couple wrote in a note posted to Nick's Instagram on Friday, January 21. "We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much."

Their daughter was born on January 15, 2022, and her name, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, was not revealed until three months after her birth on April 20.

Keep scrolling to see Nick and Priyanka's love story throughout the years.