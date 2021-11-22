ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Slash Shares Behind-The-Scenes Footage From Making Of New Video

By Music News
940wfaw.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSlash went online to post footage of “The River is Rising” video that shows a look behind-the-scenes with his band – Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators. The song, available now, is from the...

thatgrapejuice.net

Behind the Scenes: Latto’s ‘Big Energy’ Music Video [Watch]

Ahead of making her late nite TV debut with a live performance of her latest single, ‘Big Energy.’ on ‘Late Night with Seth Meyers’ last week (as we reported here), Latto learned the tune not only marked her highest Hot 100 debut to date but also rose to the highest rung she’s ever reached on the tally (#76 peak).
MUSIC
skiddle.com

Oasis share unseen footage of Wonderwall from Knebworth

Knebworth! Everybody's uncle says that they were there, but when you ask them specific questions they just say "it was all a blur". One of the defining musical performances of the 90's and one of the pinnacles of Britpop, Oasis's legendary show will always have a strong legacy. Of course,...
MUSIC
ghostcultmag.com

Alexander Blackstar Shares New Music Video for “Emerge From The Dark”

Multi-expressionist artist Alexander Blackstar just dropped a new track and video, “Emerge from the Dark.” His new record, Stellanera, is out this week, on November 26th, 2021. Following the dynamic clip for “Noir Pressage” – “Emerge From The Dark” is another chapter in the narritive this visionary artist is crafting. Watch the clip here:
MUSIC
theaureview.com

estée takes us behind the scenes of filming the music video for “twenty eight”

Estée is the moniker of Borneo-born, Australia-raised, Filipino-Chinese singer-songwriter Estée Evangeline. At nineteen years of age, and relatively new to the scene, she has already clocked over one million Spotify streams for her first two releases. Last week she released the video for her latest single, “twenty eight”, and we are delighted to have some behind-the scenes shots for the video, with captions provided by estée .
MUSIC
940wfaw.com

Flashback: The Beatles Release The ‘White Album’

It was 53 years ago today (November 22nd, 1968) that the Beatles released their 30-song self-titled double album, which was commonly known as the “White Album.” The album's release followed the group's extended stay in Rishikesh, India where they studied transcendental meditation under the Maharishi Mahesh Yogi. Most of the songs from “The White Album” were written while the group was in India, including “Back In The U.S.S.R.,” “Yer Blues,” “I Will,” “The Continuing Story Of Bungalow Bill,” “Revolution 1,” “Rocky Raccoon,” “I'm So Tired,” “Ob-La-Di Ob-La-Da,” “Dear Prudence,” “Mother Nature's Son,” and John Lennon's thinly-veiled attack on the Maharishi, titled “Sexy Sadie.”
MUSIC
940wfaw.com

Fleetwood Mac Dropping ‘Alternate Live’ Collection

Set for release on Friday (November 26th) is Fleetwood Mac's latest Record Store Day release — Alternate Live. The newly compiled 14-track double LP features tracks pulled from the Fleetwood Mac Live “Super Deluxe” release — including four tunes from the 1977 Rumours tour, seven songs from the Tusk tour, along with three from the band's 1982 Mirage tour.
MUSIC
940wfaw.com

Flashback: Ringo Starr Hits Number One With ‘Photograph’

It was 48 years ago this week (November 24th to November 30th 1973), that Ringo Starr's “Photograph” hit the Number One spot. The song was co-written with his former Beatles bandmate George Harrison, and was the first single from his new Ringo album. An early attempt to record the song took place during sessions for Harrison's Living In The Material World album, which Ringo drummed on in early 1973.
MUSIC
940wfaw.com

Flashback: Paul McCartney Launches 1989 Comeback Tour

It was 32 years ago tonight (November 23rd, 1989) that after a 13-year-stretch, Paul McCartney returned to the North American concert stage for the first of a five-night stand at the L.A. Forum. McCartney's band featured wife Linda McCartney on keyboards, Average White Band co-founder Hamish Stuart on guitar and bass, Former Pretenders lead guitarist Robbie McIntosh, keyboardist Paul “Wix” Wickens, and drummer Chris Whitten.
MUSIC
moviestvnetwork.com

Behind-the-Scenes Photos from Bright Eyes

For showtimes, click here. Shirley Temple's success with Bright Eyes helped 20th Century Fox, who was struggling financially. Terry, later known for playing Toto in The Wizard of Oz, made his film debut in Bright Eyes. This female Cairn Terrier could perform her own tricks and had a weekly salary of $125.
MOVIES
940wfaw.com

Deep Purple ‘Turning To Crime’ For New Album

Coming on Friday (November 26th) is Deep Purple's new covers album, titled Turning To Crime. Once again the band has joined forces with legendary producer Bob Ezrin, with the band tackling new takes on classic cuts by Peter Green-era Fleetwood Mac, Love, Bob Dylan, the Yardbirds, Little Feat, the Bob Seger System, and Cream, among others. Due to the pandemic, the set marks the first time Purple has primarily recorded virtually.
MUSIC
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
WHAS 11

Go Behind the Scenes of CANDIACE's 'Is It Enough' Music Video Shoot (Exclusive)

CANDIACE is taking ET from Deep Space to behind the scenes! Yes, the "Drive Back" singer gave ET exclusive access on set for the music video (or as CANDIACE likes to say, music visual) for "Is It Enough," the latest single off her debut album, Drive Back. The artist, who The Real Housewives of Potomac viewers know better as Candiace Dillard Bassett, describes the video as a love letter to Black beauty.
CELEBRITIES
940wfaw.com

Twenty One Pilots Announce Tour And New Album

Twenty One Pilots announced a coast-to-coast, 23-city tour that will kick off next summer in St. Paul, Minnesota on August 18th. Stops will include New York City, Toronto, Nashville, Anaheim, and more before wrapping in Seattle on September 24th. The band also surprise-released a deluxe version of their most recent...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Hear Bob Dylan Perform ‘He Was a Friend of Mine’ in Previously Unreleased Recording From 1961

The Bob Dylan Center teased its newly acquired trove of early Dylan recordings with a previously unreleased live rendition of “He Was a Friend of Mine.” The performance comes from Dylan’s first major solo gig, Nov. 4, 1961 at Carnegie Chapter Hall in New York City. The gig was organized by Izzy Young, owner of the Folklore Center in Greenwich Village, and it took place not long after Dylan inked his record deal with Columbia.  The rendition of “He Was a Friend of Mine” Dylan performed at that Carnegie Chapter Hall show boasts a slightly different arrangement from the version he would...
MUSIC
94.3 Jack FM

Paul McCartney disagrees that The Beatles are the greatest band of all time

So, The Beatles are the greatest band of all time, right? Not if you ask Paul McCartney. Sir Paul himself feels that The Everly Brothers deserve the honor. British newspaper the Daily Mail reports that, according to a passage in his new book ﻿The Lyrics, the former Beatle says he and band mate John Lennon were plenty inspired by the pioneering American rock ‘n’ roll duo.
MUSIC
940wfaw.com

The Beatles’ ‘Get Back’ Mini-Series Premieres On Disney+ This Weekend

The long wait is finally over for Peter Jackson's The Beatles – Get Back documentary. The three-part documentary will roll out over three days, November 25th, 26th, and 27th, 2021, exclusively on Disney+. All told, the complete running time for all three parts comes out to about eight hours of never-before-seen footage of “The Fab Four” at work.
MOVIES
NME

Listen to Aerosmith’s previously unreleased “1971 version” of ‘Movin’ Out’

Aerosmith have shared ‘Movin’ Out (1971 Version)’ from their forthcoming limited edition vinyl, ‘1971: The Road Starts Hear’ – listen below. The previously unreleased seven-track record will arrive next week (November 26) as part of Record Store Day’s Black Friday 2021 drop. It’s available as a black LP (10,000 copies) and on cassette (2000 copies).
MUSIC

