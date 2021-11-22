Slash Shares Behind-The-Scenes Footage From Making Of New Video

It was 53 years ago today (November 22nd, 1968) that the Beatles released their 30-song self-titled double album, which was commonly known as the “White Album.” The album's release followed the group's extended stay in Rishikesh, India where they studied transcendental meditation under the Maharishi Mahesh Yogi. Most of the songs from “The White Album” were written while the group was in India, including “Back In The U.S.S.R.,” “Yer Blues,” “I Will,” “The Continuing Story Of Bungalow Bill,” “Revolution 1,” “Rocky Raccoon,” “I'm So Tired,” “Ob-La-Di Ob-La-Da,” “Dear Prudence,” “Mother Nature's Son,” and John Lennon's thinly-veiled attack on the Maharishi, titled “Sexy Sadie.”
Comments / 0