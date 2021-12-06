ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grammys 2022: Justin Bieber, Billie Eilish, and Olivia Rodrigo Vie for Top Honors

By Jon Blistein
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 2 days ago
UPDATE (12/6) : The nominations have been updated to reflect Drake’s decision to withdraw his name from the two categories he was nominated in, Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Album.

Justin Bieber , Billie Eilish , and Olivia Rodrigo are among the artists who will compete for major awards at the 64th Grammy Awards , taking place on Jan. 31, 2022.

This year’s nominees were led by Jon Batiste, the jazz musician and Late Show bandleader, who picked up 11 nominations for both his solo album, We Are , and his work on the soundtrack for Pixar’s Soul . Bieber, Doja Cat, and H.E.R. tied for the second-most nominations, with eight each, while Eilish and Rodrigo notched seven. Brandi Carlile, Kanye West, and Lil Nas X also picked up multiple nominations.

In the Album of the Year category, Batiste’s We Are will be up against Bieber’s Justice , H.E.R.’s Back of My Mind , Eilish’s Happier Than Ever , Rodrigo’s Sour , Lil Nas X’s Montero , Doja Cat’s Planet Her, Taylor Swift’s Evermore, Kanye West’s Donda, and Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga’s Love for Sale (the pair’s second collaborative LP is the 95-year-old Bennett’s last).

Gaga and Bennett —who scored five nominations in total — also earned a Record of the Year nod for their rendition of the Cole Porter standard “I Get a Kick Out of You.” They’ll compete against Batiste (“Freedom”), Bieber, Daniel Caesar, and Giveon (“Peaches”), Doja Cat and SZA (“Kiss Me More”), ABBA (“I Still Have Faith in You”), Lil Nas X (“Montero”), Eilish (“Happier Than Ever”), Rodrigo (“Drivers License”), Silk Sonic (“Leave the Door Open”), and Brandi Carlile (“Right on Time”).

The Song of the Year category, meanwhile, features Ed Sheeran’s “Bad Habits,” Alicia Keys and Brandi Carlile’s “A Beautiful Noise,” Rodrigo’s “Drivers License,” H.E.R.’s “Fight for You,” Eilish’s “Happier Than Ever,” Doja Cat and SZA’s “Kiss Me More,” Silk Sonic’s “Leave the Door Open,” Lil Nas X’s “Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” Bieber, Caesar, and Giveon’s “Peaches,” and Carlile’s “Right on Time.”

Rodrigo is the likely favorite in the always-intriguing Best New Artist category, although she’ll face competition from 2021’s other breakout pop star, the Kid Laroi, as well as rapper Saweetie, and British singer-songwriter Arlo Parks. Indie darlings Japanese Breakfast and Arooj Aftab also scored Best New Artist nods, as did Baby Keem, Glass Animals, Jimmie Allen, and an artist who already has a few Grammy wins under his belt: Finneas (Eilish’s brother and musical partner released his solo debut this year, although it arrived in October, right after the Grammys’ Sept. 30 cutoff).

With a handful of artists — as always — dominating the major four awards, things did open up a bit more in the genre categories. Ariana Grande and BTS picked up some nominations in the pop categories, while Mickey Guyton, Miranda Lambert, Luke Combs, Chris Stapleton, and Kacey Musgraves will all vie for various trophies in the country category. Tyler, the Creator earned a pair of rap nominations, while Jazmine Sullivan picked up three in the R&B categories: Best R&B Performance and Best Song, for “Pick Up Your Feelings,” and Best R&B Album, for Heaux Tales .

Jay-Z even made some Grammy history this year, squeezing past Quincy Jones to become the most Grammy-nominated artist of all time, bringing his total to 83, with two looks in Best Rap Song (he was featured on DMX’s “Bath Salts” and Kanye West’s “Jail”) and a third for Album of the Year, for his work on Donda. Paul McCartney nearly took that record for himself, but fell short as his total came to 81 with nominations for Best Rock Song (“Find My Way”) and Best Rock Album ( McCartney III ).

While the Recording Academy has spent the past few years trying to counteract various controversies with efforts to improve the diversity of its voting bloc and Grammy nominees, some questionable old habits returned to the surface in this year’s nominees. Most glaring was in the rock categories: One year after the Best Rock Performance category featured only women , not a single woman artist was nominated in any rock category. Women were also shut out of Best Rap Album, although Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, and Saweetie will compete for some of the remaining spoils in the other rap categories.

But arguably the Academy’s most stunning decision — one that may prove once and for all that “cancel culture” is absolutely not a thing — came in the Best Comedy Album category, where Louis C.K., who has admitted to sexual misconduct with multiple women, was nominated.

Album of the Year
We Are — Jon Batiste
Love for Sale — Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga
Justice — Justin Bieber
Planet Her — Doja Cat
Happier Than Ever — Billie Eilish
Back of My Mind — H.E.R.
Montero — Lil Nas X
Sour — Olivia Rodrigo
Evermore — Taylor Swift
Donda — Kanye West

Record of the Year
“I Still Have Faith in You” — ABBA
“Freedom” — Jon Batiste
“I Get a Kick Out of You” — Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga
“Peaches” — Justin Bieber feat. Daniel Caesar and Giveon
“Right on Time” — Brandi Carlile
“Kiss Me More” — Doja Cat feat. SZA
“Happier Than Ever” — Billie Eilish
“Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” — Lil Nas X
“Drivers License” — Olivia Rodrigo
“Leave the Door Open” — Silk Sonic

Song of the Year
“Bad Habits” — Fred Gibson, Johnny McDaid, and Ed Sheeran, songwriters (Ed Sheeran)
“A Beautiful Noise” — Ruby Amanfu, Brandi Carlile, Brandy Clark, Alicia Keys, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna, Linda Perry, and Hailey Whitters, songwriters (Alicia Keys feat. Brandi Carlile)
“Drivers License” — Daniel Nigro and Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo)
“Fight for You” — Dernst Emile II, H.E.R., and Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)
“Happier Than Ever” — Billie Eilish O’Connell and Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)
“Kiss Me More” — Rogét Chahayed, Amala Zandile Dlamini, Lukasz Gottwald, Carter Lang, Gerard A. Powell II, Solána Rowe, and David Sprecher, songwriters (Doja Cat feat. SZA)
“Leave the Door Open” — Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II, and Bruno Mars, songwriters (Silk Sonic)
“Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” — Denzel Baptiste, David Biral, Omer Fedi, Montero Hill, and Roy Lenzo, songwriters (Lil Nas X)
“Peaches” — Louis Bell, Justin Bieber, Giveon Dezmann Evans, Bernard Harvey, Felisha “Fury” King, Matthew Sean Leon, Luis Manuel Martinez Jr., Aaron Simmonds, Ashton Simmonds, Andrew Wotman, and Keavan Yazdani, songwriters (Justin Bieber feat. Daniel Caesar and Giveon)
“Right on Time” – Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth, and Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile)

Best New Artist
Arooj Aftab
Jimmie Allen
Baby Keem
Finneas
Glass Animals
Japanese Breakfast
The Kid Laroi
Arlo Parks
Olivia Rodrigo
Saweetie

Best Pop Solo Performance
“Anyone” — Justin Bieber
“Right on Time” — Brandi Carlile
“Happier Than Ever” — Billie Eilish
“Positions” — Ariana Grande
“Drivers License” — Olivia Rodrigo

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
“I Get a Kick Out of You” — Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga
“Lonely” — Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco
“Butter” — BTS
“Higher Power” — Coldplay
“Kiss Me More” – Doja Cat feat. SZA

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Love for Sale — Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga
‘Til Me Meet Again Live — Norah Jones
A Tori Kelly Christmas — Tori Kelly
Ledisi Sings Nina — Ledisi
That’s Life — Willie Nelson
A Holly Dolly Christmas — Dolly Parton

Best Pop Vocal Album
Justice — Justin Bieber
Planet Her — Doja Cat
Happier Than Ever — Billie Eilish
Positions — Ariana Grande
Sour — Olivia Rodrigo

Best Dance/Electronic Recording
“Hero” — Afrojack and David Guetta
“Loom” — Ólafur Arnalds feat. Bonobo
“Before” — James Blake
“Heartbreak” — Bonobo and Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs
“You Can Do It” — Caribou
“Alive” — Rüfüs Du Sol
“The Business” — Tiësto

Best Dance/Electronic Album
Subconsciously — Black Coffee
Fallen Embers — Illenium
Music Is the Weapon (Reloaded) — Major Lazer
Shockwave — Marshmello
Free Love — Sylvan Esso
Judgement — Ten City

Best Rock Performance
“Shot in the Dark” — AC/DC
“Know You Better” (Live From Capitol Studio A) — Black Pumas
“Nothing Compares 2 U” — Chris Cornell
“Ohms” — Deftones
“Making a Fire” — Foo Fighters

Best Rock Song
“All My Favorite Things” — Rivers Cuomo, Ashley Gorley, Ben Johnson, and Ilsey Juber, songwriters (Weezer)
“The Bandit” — Caleb Followill, Jared Followill, Matthew Followill, and Nathan Followill, songwriters (Kings of Leon)
“Distance” — Wolfgang Van Halen, songwriter (Mammoth WVH)
“Find My Way” — Paul McCartney, songwriter (Paul McCartney)
“Waiting on a War” — Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Rami Jaffee, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett, and Pat Smear, songwriters (Foo Fighters)

Best Rock Album
Power Up — AC/DC
Capitol Cuts – Live From Studio A — Black Pumas
No One Sings Like You Anymore, Vol. 1 — Chris Cornell
Medicine at Midnight — Foo Fighters
McCartney III — Paul McCartney

Best Metal Performance
“Genesis” — Deftones
“The Alien” — Dream Theater
“Amazonia” — Gojira
“Pushing the Tides” — Mastodon
“The Triumph of King Freak (A Crypt of Preservation and Superstition)” — Rob Zombie

Best Alternative Music Album
Shore — Fleet Foxes
If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power — Halsey
Jubilee — Japanese Breakfast
Collapsed in Sunbeams — Arlo Parks
Daddy’s Home — St. Vincent

Best R&B Performance
“Lost You” — Snoh Aalegra
“Peaches” — Justin Bieber feat. Daniel Caesar and Giveon
“Damage” — H.E.R.
“Leave the Door Open” — Silk Sonic
“Pick Up Your Feelings” — Jazmine Sullivan

Best Traditional R&B Performance
“I Need You” — Jon Batiste
“Bring It on Home to Me” — BJ the Chicago Kid, PJ Morton, and Kenyon Dixon feat. Charlie Bereal
“Born Again” — Leon Bridges feat. Robert Glasper
“Fight for You” — H.E.R.
“How Much Can a Heart Take” — Lucky Daye feat. Yebba

Best R&B Song
“Damage” — Anthony Clemons Jr., Jeff Gitelman, H.E.R., Carl McCormick, and Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)
“Good Days” — Jacob Collier, Carter Lang, Carlos Munoz, Solána Rowe, and Christopher Ruelas, songwriters (SZA)
“Heartbreak Anniversary” — Giveon Evans, Maneesh, Sevn Thomas, and Varren Wade, songwriters (Giveon)
“Leave the Door Open” — Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II, and Bruno Mars, songwriters (Silk Sonic)
“Pick Up Your Feelings” — Denisia “Blue June” Andrews, Audra Mae Butts, Kyle Coleman, Brittany “Chi” Coney, Michael Holmes, and Jazmine Sullivan, songwriters (Jazmine Sullivan)

Best Progressive R&B Album
New Light — Eric Bellinger
Something to Say — Cory Henry
Mood Valiant — Hiatus Kaiyote
Table for Two — Lucky Daye
Dinner Party: Dessert — Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, 9th Wonder, and Kamasi Washington
Studying Abroad: Extended Stay — Masego

Best R&B Album
Temporary Highs in the Violet Skies — Snoh Aalegra
We Are — Jon Batiste
Gold-Diggers Sound — Leon Bridges
Back of My Mind — H.E.R.
Heaux Tales — Jazmine Sullivan

Best Rap Performance
“Family Ties” — Baby Keep feat. Kendrick Lamar
“Up” — Cardi B
“My . Life” — J. Cole feat. 21 Savage and Morray
“Thot Shit” — Megan Thee Stallion

Best Melodic Rap Performance
“Pride . Is . the . Devil” — J. Cole feat. Lil Baby
“Need to Know” — Doja Cat
“Industry Baby” — Lil Nas X feat. Jack Harlow
“Wusyaname” — Tyler, the Creator feat. YoungBoy Never Broke Again and Ty Dolla $ign
“Hurricane” — Kanye West feat. the Weeknd and Lil Baby

Best Rap Song
“Bath Salts” — Shawn Carter, Kasseem Dean, Michael Forno, Nasir Jones, and Earl Simmons, songwriters (DMX feat. Jay-Z and Nas)
“Best Friend” — Amala Zandelie Dlamini, Lukasz Gottwald, Randall Avery Hammers, Diamonté Harper, Asia Smith, Theron Thomas, and Rocco Valdes, songwriters (Saweetie feat. Doja Cat)
“Family Ties” – Roshwita Larisha Bacha, Hykeem Carter, Tobias Dekker, Colin Franken, Jasper Harris, Kendrick Lamar, Ronald Latour, and Dominik Patrzek, songwriters (Baby Keem feat. Kendrick Lamar)
“Jail” — Dwayne Abernathy Jr., Shawn Carter, Raul Cubina, Michael Dean, Charles M. Njapa, Sean Solymar, Kanye West, and Mark Williams, songwriters (Kanye West feat. Jay-Z) (Note: Marilyn Manson, aka Brian Hugh Warner, was originally credited as a songwriter but has since been removed .)
“My . Life” – Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph and Jermaine Cole, songwriters (J. Cole feat. 21 Savage and Morray)

Best Rap Album
The Off-Season — J. Cole
King’s Disease II — Nas
Call Me If You Get Lost — Tyler, the Creator
Donda — Kanye West

Best Country Solo Performance
“Forever After All” — Luke Combs
“Remember Her Name” — Mickey Guyton
“All I Do Is Drive” — Jason Isbell
“Camera Roll” — Kacey Musgraves
“You Should Probably Leave” — Chris Stapleton

Best Country Duo/Group Performance
“If I Didn’t Love You” — Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood
“Younger Me” — Brothers Osborne
“Glad You Exist” — Dan and Shay
“Chasing After You” — Ryan Hurd and Maren Morris
“Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)” — Elle King and Miranda Lambert

Best Country Song
“Better Than We Found It” — Jessie Jo Dillon, Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins, and Laura Veltz, songwriters (Maren Morris)
“Camera Roll” — Ian Fitchuk, Kacey Musgraves, and Daniel Tashian, songwriters (Kacey Musgraves)
“Cold” — Dave Cobb, J.T. Cure, Derek Mixon, and Chris Stapleton, songwriters (Chris Stapleton)
“Country Again” — Zach Crowell, Ashley Gorley, and Thomas Rhett, songwriters (Thomas Rhett)
“Fancy Like” — Cameron Bartolini, Walker Hayes, Josh Jenkins, and Shane Stevens, songwriters (Walker Hayes)
“Remember Her Name” — Mickey Guyton, Blake Hubbard, Jarrod Ingram, and Parker Welling, songwriters (Mickey Guyton)

Best Country Album
Skeletons — Brothers Osborne
Remember Her Name — Mickey Guyton
The Marfa Tapes — Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall, and Jack Ingram
The Ballad of Dood and Juanita — Sturgill Simpson
Starting Over — Chris Stapleton

Best Latin Pop Album
Vértigo — Pablo Alborán
Mis Amores — Paula Arenas
Hecho a la Antigua — Ricardo Arjona
Mis Manos — Camilo
Mendó — Alex Cuba
Revelación — Selena Gomez

Best Música Urbana Album
Afrodisíaco — Rauw Alejandro
El Último Tour del Mundo — Bad Bunny
Jose — J Balvin
KG0516 — Karol G
Sin Miedo (Del Amor Y Otros Demonios) — Kali Uchis

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album
Deja — Bomba Estéreo
Mira Lo Que Me Hiciste Hacer — Diamante Eléctrico
Origen — Juanes
Calambre — Nathy Peluso
El Madrileño — C. Tangana
Sonidos de Karmática Resonancia — Zoé

Best American Roots Performance
“Cry” — Jon Batiste
“Love and Regret — Billy Strings
“I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel to Be Free” — The Blind Boys of Alabama and Béla Fleck
“Same Devil” — Brandy Clark feat. Brandi Carlile
“Nightflyer” — Allison Russell

Best American Roots Song
“Avalon” – Rhiannon Giddens, Justin Robinson, and Francesco Turrisi, songwriters (Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi)
“Call Me a Fool” — Valerie June, songwriter (Valerie June feat. Carla Thomas)
“Cry” – Jon Batiste and Steve McEwan, songwriters (Jon Batiste)
“Diamond Studded Shoes” — Dan Auerbach, Natalie Hemby, Aaron Lee Tasjan, and Yola, songwriters (Yola)
“Nightflyer” — Jeremy Lindsay and Allison Russell, songwriters (Allison Russell)

Best Americana Album
Downhill From Everywhere — Jackson Browne
Leftover Feelings — John Hiatt with the Jerry Douglas Band
Native Sons — Los Lobos
Outside Child — Allison Russell
Stand For Myself — Yola

Best Bluegrass Album
Renewal — Billy Strings
My Bluegrass Heart — Béla Fleck
A Tribute to Bill Monroe — The Infamous Stringdusters
Cuttin’ Grass – Vol. 1 (Butcher Shoppe Sessions) — Sturgill Simpson
Music Is What I See — Rhonda Vincent

Best Traditional Blues Album
100 Years of Blues — Elvin Bishop and Charlie Musselwhite
Traveler’s Blues — Blues Traveler
I Be Trying — Cedric Burnside
Be Ready When I Call You — Guy Davis
Take Me Back — Kim Wilson

Best Contemporary Blues Album
Delta Kream — The Black Keys feat. Eric Deaton and Kenny Brown
Royal Tea — Joe Bonamassa
Uncivil War — Shemekia Copeland
Fire It Up — Steve Cropper
662 — Christone “Kingfish” Ingram

Best Folk Album
One Lonely Night (Live) — Mary Chapin Carpenter
Long Violent History — Tyler Childers
Wednesday — Madison Cunningham
They’re Calling Me Home — Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi
Blue Heron Suite — Sarah Jarosz

Best Regional Roots Music Album
Live in New Orleans! — Sean Ardoin and Kreole Rock and Soul
Bloodstains and Teardrops — Big Chief Monk Boudreaux
My People — Cha Wa
Corey Ledet Zydeco — Corey Ledet Zydeco
Kau Ka Pe’a — Kalani Pe’a

Best Reggae Album
Pamoja — Etana
Positive Vibration — Gramps Morgan
Live N Livin — Sean Paul
Royal — Jesse Royal
Beauty in the Silence — Soja
10 — Spice

Best Global Music Performance
“Mohabbat” — Arooj Aftab
“Do Yourself” Angelique Kidjo and Burna Boy
“Pà Pà Pà” — Femi Kuti
“Blewu” — Yo-Yo Ma and Angelique Kidjo
“Essence” — Wizkid feat. Tems

Best Global Music Album
Voice of Bunbon, Vol. 1 — Rocky Dawuni
East West Players Presents: Daniel Ho and Friends Live in Concert — Daniel Ho and Friends
Mother Nature — Angelique Kidjo
Legacy+ — Femi Kuti and Made Kuti
Made in Lagos — Wizkid

Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books and Storytelling)
Aftermath — LeVar Burton
Carry On: Reflections for a New Generation From John Lewis — Don Cheadle
Catching Dreams: Live at Fort Knox Chicago — J. Ivy
8:46 — Dave Chappelle and Amir Sulaiman
A Promised Land — Barack Obama

Best Comedy Album
The Comedy Vaccine — Lavell Crawford
Evolution — Chelsea Handler
Sincerely Louis C.K. — Louis C.K.
Thanks for Risking Your Life — Lewis Black
The Greatest Average American — Nate Bargatze
Zero Fucks Given — Kevin Hart

Best Song Written for Visual Media
“Agatha All Along” [from Wandavision ] — Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, songwriters (Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez feat. Kathryn Hahn, Eric Bradley, Greg Whipple, Jasper Randall, and Gerald White)
“All Eyes on Me” [from Inside ] — Bo Burnham, songwriter (Bo Burnham)
“All I Know So Far” [from Pink: All I Know So Far ] — Alecia Moore, Benj Pasek, and Justin Paul, songwriters (Pink)
“Fight for You” [from Judas and the Black Messiah ] — Dernst Emile II, H.E.R., and Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)
“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” [from Respect ] — Jamie Hartman, Jennifer Hudson, and Carole King, songwriters (Jennifer Hudson)
“Speak Now” [from One Night in Miami … ] — Sam Ashworth and Leslie Odom Jr., songwriters (Leslie Odom Jr.)

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
Jack Antonoff
Rogét Chahayed
Mike Elizondo
Hit-Boy
Ricky Reed

Best Music Video
“Shot in the Dark” — AC/DC; David Mallet, video director; Dione Orrom, video producer
“Freedom” — Jon Batiste; Alan Ferguson, video director; Alex P. Willson, video producer
“I Get a Kick Out of You” — Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga; Jennifer Lebeau, video director; Danny Bennett, Bobby Campbell, and Jennifer Lebeau, video producers
“Peaches” — Justin Bieber feat. Daniel Caesar and Giveon; Collin Tilley, video director
“Happier Than Ever” — Billie Eilish; Billie Eilish, video director; Michelle An, Chelsea Dodson, and David Moore, video producers
“Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” — Lil Nas X; Lil Nas X and Tanu Muino, video directors; Frank Borin, Ivanna Borin, Marco De Molina, and Saul Levitz, video producers
“Good 4 U” — Olivia Rodrigo; Petra Collins, video director; Christiana Divona, Marissa Ramirez, and Tiffany Suh, video producers

Best Music Film
Inside — Bo Burnham; Bo Burnham, video director; Josh Senior, video producer
David Byrne’s American Utopia — David Byrne; Spike Lee, video director; David Byrne and Spike Lee, video producers
Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles — Billie Eilish; Patrick Osborne and Robert Rodriguez, video directors
Music, Money, Madness … Jimi Hendrix in Maui — Jimi Hendrix; John McDermott, video director; Janie Hendrix, John McDermott, and George Scott, video producers
Summer of Soul — Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, video director; David Dinerstein, Robert Fyvolent, and Joseph Patel, video producers

