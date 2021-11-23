ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amex GBT Tests New Model With Bizzabo for Virtual Meeting Bookings

By Matthew Parsons
SKIFT
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRather than buy technology, the agency’s meeting division has struck a new type of commercial deal with the fast-growing meeting software firm Bizzabo to tap into virtual meetings. A big bet that those meetings will be here to stay. American Express Global Business Travel has debuted a new financial...

