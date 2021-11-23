Amex GBT Tests New Model With Bizzabo for Virtual Meeting Bookings

The Oneida Business Committee (OBC) is exploring all possible options to hold General Tribal Council (GTC) meetings safely under the present pandemic conditions and in anticipation of possible future events. One option being considered, is to allow GTC the option to participate in a meeting through a virtual environment (i.e., Teams, Zoom, Google Meet, Skype, etc.). If a virtual GTC meeting option were made available, attendance could be easier for all tribal members regardless of location. The Nation has members living across the United States and all over the world who could then interact to a greater degree with their government. This survey attached above will assist the OBC in determining if support exists to develop a virtual GTC meeting option. Results from this survey will be shared with the GTC.

ONEIDA, WI ・ 10 DAYS AGO