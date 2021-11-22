ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Occlusion disparity refinement for stereo matching through the geometric prior-based adaptive label search

J Opt Soc Am A Opt Image Sci Vis. 2021 Nov 1;38(11):1619-1630. doi: 10.1364/JOSAA.435156. In stereo matching, occlusion disparity refinement is one of the challenges when attempting to improve disparity accuracy. In order to refine the disparity in occluded regions, a...

docwirenews.com

RLStereo: Real-time Stereo Matching based on Reinforcement Learning

Many state-of-the-art stereo matching algorithms based on deep learning have been proposed in recent years, which usually construct a cost volume and adopt cost filtering by a series of 3D convolutions. In essence, the possibility of all the disparities is exhaustively represented in the cost volume, and the estimated disparity holds the maximal possibility. The cost filtering could learn contextual information and reduce mismatches in ill-posed regions. However, this kind of methods has two main disadvantages: 1) The cost filtering is very time-consuming, and it is thus difficult to simultaneously satisfy the requirements for both speed and accuracy. 2) The thickness of the cost volume determines the disparity range which can be estimated, and the pre-defined disparity range may not meet the demand of practical application. This paper proposes a novel real-time stereo matching method called RLStereo, which is based on reinforcement learning and abandons the cost volume or the routine of exhaustive search. The trained RLStereo makes only a few actions iteratively to search the value of the disparity for each pair of stereo images. Experimental results show the effectiveness of the proposed method, which achieves comparable performances to state-of-the-art algorithms with real-time speed on the public large-scale testset, i.e. Scene Flow.
COMPUTERS
docwirenews.com

Highly accurate and label-free discrimination of single cancer cell using a plasmonic oxide-based nanoprobe

Biosens Bioelectron. 2021 Nov 19:113814. doi: 10.1016/j.bios.2021.113814. Online ahead of print. The detection of cancer cells at the single-cell level enables many novel functionalities such as next-generation cancer prognosis and accurate cellular analysis. While surface-enhanced Raman spectroscopy (SERS) has been widely considered as an effective tool in a low-cost and label-free manner, however, it is challenging to discriminate single cancer cells with an accuracy above 90% mainly due to the poor biocompatibility of the noble-metal-based SERS agents. Here, we report a dual-functional nanoprobe based on dopant-driven plasmonic oxides, demonstrating a maximum accuracy above 90% in distinguishing single THP-1 cell from peripheral blood mononuclear cell (PBMC) and human embryonic kidney (HEK) 293 from human macrophage cell line U937 based on their SERS patterns. Furthermore, this nanoprobe can be triggered by the bio-redox response from individual cells towards stimuli, empowering another complementary colorimetric cell detection, approximately achieving the unity discrimination accuracy at a single-cell level. Our strategy could potentially enable the future accurate and low-cost detection of cancer cells from mixed cell samples.
CANCER
docwirenews.com

OPTIMISE: MS study protocol: a pragmatic, prospective observational study to address the need for, and challenges with, real world pharmacovigilance in multiple sclerosis

BMJ Open. 2021 Nov 25;11(11):e050176. doi: 10.1136/bmjopen-2021-050176. INTRODUCTION: The power of ‘real world’ data to improve our understanding of the clinical aspects of multiple sclerosis (MS) is starting to be realised. Disease modifying therapy (DMT) use across the UK is driven by national prescribing guidelines. As such, the UK provides an ideal country in which to gather MS outcomes data. A rigorously conducted observational study with a focus on pharmacovigilance has the potential to provide important data to inform clinicians and patients while testing the reliability of estimates from pivotal trials when applied to patients in the UK.
BEAUTY & FASHION
docwirenews.com

Cladribine Alters Immune Cell Surface Molecules for Adhesion and Costimulation: Further Insights to the Mode of Action in Multiple Sclerosis

Cells. 2021 Nov 10;10(11):3116. doi: 10.3390/cells10113116. Cladribine (CLAD) is a deoxyadenosine analogue prodrug which is given in multiple sclerosis (MS) as two short oral treatment courses 12 months apart. Reconstitution of adaptive immune function following selective immune cell depletion is the presumed mode of action. In this exploratory study, we investigated the impact of CLAD tablets on immune cell surface molecules for adhesion (CAMs) and costimulation (CoSs) in people with MS (pwMS). We studied 18 pwMS who started treatment with CLAD and 10 healthy controls (HCs). Peripheral blood mononuclear cells were collected at baseline and every 3 months throughout a 24-month period. We analysed ICAM-1, LFA-1, CD28, HLADR, CD154, CD44, VLA-4 (CD49d/CD29), PSGL-1 and PD-1 with regard to their expression on B and T cells (T helper (Th) and cytotoxic T cells (cT)) and surface density (mean fluorescence intensity, MFI) by flow cytometry. The targeted analysis of CAM and CoS on the surface of immune cells in pwMS revealed a higher percentage of ICAM-1 (B cells, Th, cT), LFA-1 (B cells, cT), HLADR (B cells, cT), CD28 (cT) and CD154 (Th). In pwMS, we found lower frequencies of Th and cT cells expressing PSGL-1 and B cells for the inhibitory signal PD-1, whereas the surface expression of LFA-1 on cT and of HLADR on B cells was denser. Twenty-four months after the first CLAD cycle, the frequencies of B cells expressing CD44, CD29 and CD49d were lower compared with the baseline, together with decreased densities of ICAM-1, CD44 and HLADR. The rate of CD154 expressing Th cells dropped at 12 months. For cT, no changes were seen for frequency or density. Immune reconstitution by oral CLAD was associated with modification of the pro-migratory and -inflammatory surface patterns of CAMs and CoSs in immune cell subsets. This observation pertains primarily to B cells, which are key cells underlying MS pathogenesis.
SCIENCE
Anti-Tumor Effects of Queen Bee Acid (10-Hydroxy-2-Decenoic Acid) Alone and in Combination with Cyclophosphamide and Its Cellular Mechanisms against Ehrlich Solid Tumor in Mice

Molecules. 2021 Nov 20;26(22):7021. doi: 10.3390/molecules26227021. Queen bee acid or 10-hydroxy-2-decenoic acid (10-HDA) is one of the main and unique lipid components (fatty acids) in royal jelly. Previous studies have demonstrated that 10-HDA has various pharmacological and biological activities. The present study aims to evaluate the anti-tumor effects of 10-HDA alone and combined with cyclophosphamide (CP), as an alkylating agent which widely used for the treatment of neoplastic cancers, against the Ehrlich solid tumors (EST) in mice. Methods: A total of 72 female Swiss albino mice were divided into eight groups. EST mice were treated with 10-HDA (2.5 and 5 mg/kg) alone and combined with CP (25 mg/kg) orally once a day for 2 weeks. Tumor growth inhibition, body weight, the serum level of alpha-fetoprotein (AFP) and carcinoembryonic antigen tumor (CAE), liver and kidney enzymes, tumor lipid peroxidation (LPO) and nitric oxide (NO), antioxidant enzymes (e.g. glutathione reductase (GR), glutathione peroxidase (GPx), catalase enzyme (CAT)), tumor necrosis factor alpha level (TNF-α), and the apoptosis-regulatory genes expression were assessed in tested mice. Results: the findings exhibited that treatment of EST-suffering mice with 10-HDA at the doses of 2.5 and 5 mg/kg especially in combination with CP significantly (p < 0.001) decreased the tumor volume and inhibition rate, tumor markers (AFP and CEA), serum level of liver and kidney, LPO and NO, TNF-α level, as well as the expression level of Bcl-2 in comparison with the mice in the C2 group; while 10-HDA at the doses of 2.5 and 5 mg/kg especially in combination with CP significantly (p < 0.001) improved the level of antioxidant enzymes of GPx, CAT, and SOD and the expression level of caspase-3 and Bax genes. Conclusions: According to the results of the present investigations, 10-HDA at the doses of 2.5 and 5 mg/kg especially in combination with CP showed promising antitumor effects against EST in mice and can be recommended as a new or alternative anticancer agent against tumor; nevertheless, further investigations, particularly in clinical setting, are required to confirm these results.
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

A study of the pattern of sensory return in various flaps in different body areas

J Plast Reconstr Aesthet Surg. 2021 Oct 22:S1748-6815(21)00481-2. doi: 10.1016/j.bjps.2021.09.044. Online ahead of print. Insensate flaps are used in several reconstructions. A search of the literature showed that most studies are limited to particular flaps in specific body areas. There is a lack of uniform scientific data on the pattern of sensory recovery in various body parts for different kinds of flaps. We conducted a prospective observational study for over one year to study the pattern of sensory return in 74 flaps and studied the disparity in the return of sensation of touch, pain, warmth and cold. After that, we analyzed the relationship between sensory return in flaps and the region of the body (head and neck/upper limb/lower limb), type of flap (cutaneous/fasciocutaneous/musculocutaneous), age of patient and type of wound bed (surgically created defect/raw area such as post trauma, post debridement). Touch sensations were assessed by Semmes-Weinstein (SW) monofilament of 5.01 number, pain was assessed using a sterile 26 G needle, cold sensation was assessed using water at 4 °C and warm sensation was assessed using water at 44 °C. The sensations were evaluated at one-fourth and one-half of distance from the periphery to the center, at eight equidistant points along the circumference and at the center of the flap. Sensations were observed to return in the periphery of the flap earlier and in the center later. Touch sensation was recovered the earliest (three months onwards), followed by sensations of pain, warmth and cold (around the sixth month). Flaps performed in the head and neck showed the best recovery of sensation. Best recovery of sensation was observed in cutaneous flaps. Flaps performed on surgically created defects showed better recovery of sensation compared with flaps performed to cover raw areas; however, the differences were statistically nonsignificant. Children showed better recovery of sensations; however, this was not statistically significant. Sensory nerve coaptation is recommended in flaps folded on themselves and in fasciocutaneous flaps of the lower limb.
SCIENCE
Best Life

These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
dailygalaxy.com

Scientists Warn of Extraterrestrial Microbial Invasion to How Dangerous is COVID Mutant B.1.1.529 (Planet Earth Report)

News from our Pale Blue Dot for the Thanksgiving Holiday weekend: from the “telescope that ate astronomy” to what “Impossible” meant to the legendary physicist, Richard Feynman to black-hole bubbles that could swallow to Universe to poaching triggers the evolution of tuskless elephants to tech companies ‘don’t get’ science-fiction. “Microbial...
SCIENCE
The Independent

Omicron symptoms: What to look out for as doctor says new variant completely different to Delta

A doctor in South Africa, one of the first persons to suspect the emergence of a different virus strain, assured that the symptoms of Omicron are "mild," amid rising concerns over the new Covid variant. Dr Angelique Coetzee, chair of the South African Medical Association, said she noticed seven patients at her clinic who had symptoms different from the Delta variant. "What brought them to the surgery was this extreme tiredness," she told AFP, adding that the patients had mild muscle aches, a "scratchy throat" and dry cough.Dr Coetzee said she alerted health officials of a "clinical picture...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheConversationCanada

Artificial intelligence may not actually be the solution for stopping the spread of fake news

Disinformation has been used in warfare and military strategy over time. But it is undeniably being intensified by the use of smart technologies and social media. This is because these communication technologies provide a relatively low-cost, low-barrier way to disseminate information basically anywhere. The million-dollar question then is: Can this technologically produced problem of scale and reach also be solved using technology? Indeed, the continuous development of new technological solutions, such as artificial intelligence (AI), may provide part of the solution. Technology companies and social media enterprises are working on the automatic detection of fake news through natural language processing, machine...
TECHNOLOGY
Nature.com

In search of different categories of abstract concepts: a fMRI adaptation study

Concrete conceptual knowledge is supported by a distributed neural network representing different semantic features according to the neuroanatomy of sensory and motor systems. If and how this framework applies to abstract knowledge is currently debated. Here we investigated the specific brain correlates of different abstract categories. After a systematic a priori selection of brain regions involved in semantic cognition, i.e. responsible of, respectively, semantic representations and cognitive control, we used a fMRI-adaptation paradigm with a passive reading task, in order to modulate the neural response to abstract (emotions, cognitions, attitudes, human actions) and concrete (biological entities, artefacts) categories. Different portions of the left anterior temporal lobe responded selectively to abstract and concrete concepts. Emotions and attitudes adapted the left middle temporal gyrus, whereas concrete items adapted the left fusiform gyrus. Our results suggest that, similarly to concrete concepts, some categories of abstract knowledge have specific brain correlates corresponding to the prevalent semantic dimensions involved in their representation.
SCIENCE
Rolling Stone

The WiFi System That Gets Rid of Dead Zones is Down to Its Lowest Price Since Prime Day

If you’re having trouble connecting to the internet, it may not be your service provider to blame. Bad connections and dead zones happen all the time if you’re living in a house with a lot of walls — or a lot of people. With everybody’s devices draining the WiFi, you end up with a weak, unreliable internet signal, and super slow speeds. Fortunately, you can fix the problem by picking up a mesh WiFi router system, which helps to troubleshoot bad connections, boost speed across multiple devices, and eliminate dead zones. Right now, Amazon’s Cyber Weekend deal has a three-pack of its...
TECHNOLOGY
Benzinga

Shiba Inu Hits Another Important Milestone, As Expected

As previously anticipated, Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) hit one million users before the end of November, joining another crypto "big boy's club." What Happened: As of publication Monday morning, Shiba Inu's community now found its way into 1,013,360 wallets, according to Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) blockchain data service Etherscan. This follows Benzinga reporting earlier in November that Shiba Inu would most likely hit a million users before the end of the month.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
docwirenews.com

Socioeconomic disparities in brain metastasis survival and treatment: a population-based study

World Neurosurg. 2021 Nov 13:S1878-8750(21)01737-X. doi: 10.1016/j.wneu.2021.11.036. Online ahead of print. INTRODUCTION: In the present study, we utilized a validated socioeconomic status (SES) index and population-based registry to identify and quantify the impact of SES on access to treatment and overall survival for patients diagnosed with synchronous brain metastases (BM).
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Disparities in Hepatocellular Carcinoma Survival by Insurance Status: A Population-Based Study in China

Front Public Health. 2021 Nov 5;9:742355. doi: 10.3389/fpubh.2021.742355. eCollection 2021. Objective: Health disparities related to basic medical insurance in China have not been sufficiently examined, particularly among patients with hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC). This study aims to investigate the disparities in HCC survival by insurance status in Tianjin, China. Methods: This retrospective analysis used data from the Tianjin Basic Medical Insurance claims database, which consists of enrollees covered by Urban Employee Basic Medical Insurance (UEBMI) and Urban and Rural Resident Basic Medical Insurance (URRBMI). Adult patients newly diagnosed with HCC between 2011 and 2016 were identified and followed until death from any cause, withdrawal from UEBMI or URRBMI, or the latest data in the dataset (censoring as of December 31st 2017), whichever occurred first. Patients’ overall survival during the follow-up was assessed using Kaplan-Meier and extrapolated by six parametric models. The hazard ratio (HR) and 95% confidence intervals (CI) were calculated with the adjusted Cox proportional hazards model including age at diagnosis, sex, baseline comorbidities and complications, baseline healthcare resources utilization and medical costs, tumor metastasis at diagnosis, the initial treatment after diagnosis and antiviral therapy during the follow-up. Results: Two thousand sixty eight patients covered by UEBMI (N = 1,468) and URRBMI (N = 570) were included (mean age: 60.6 vs. 60.9, p = 0.667; female: 31.8 vs. 27.7%, p = 0.074). The median survival time for patients within the UEBMI and URRBMI were 37.8 and 12.2 months, and the 1-, 3-, 5-, 10-year overall survival rates were 63.8, 50.2, 51.0, 33.4, and 44.4, 22.8, 31.5, 13.1%, respectively. Compared with UEBMI, patients covered by URRBMI had 72% (HR: 1.72; 95% CI: 1.47-2.00) higher risk of death after adjustments for measured confounders above. The survival difference was still statistically significant (HR: 1.49; 95% CI: 1.21-1.83) in sensitivity analysis based on propensity score matching. Conclusions: This study reveals that HCC patients covered by URRBMI may have worse survival than patients covered by UEBMI. Further efforts are warranted to understand healthcare disparities for patients covered by different basic medical insurance in China.
PUBLIC HEALTH
docwirenews.com

Prior Bariatric Surgery is Associated with a Reduced Risk of Poor Outcomes in COVID-19: Propensity Matched Analysis of a Large Multi-institutional Research Network

Obes Surg. 2021 Nov 23. doi: 10.1007/s11695-021-05803-1. Online ahead of print. PURPOSE: Through sustained weight loss and improvement in metabolic co-morbidities, bariatric surgery is hypothesized to reduce the risk of severe COVID-19. Small studies have suggested favorable outcomes; however, large population-based studies are lacking. MATERIALS AND METHODS: We conducted a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
New Pittsburgh Courier

Companies pushing sweetened drinks to kids through ads, misleading labels

There are dozens of options for children’s drinks in most supermarkets. Choosing the healthy options is difficult. ferrantraite/E+ via Getty Images. Walking down the drink aisle at any grocery store will take you past hundreds of drinks, from sodas to sports drinks. Children’s drink sections are filled with a vast array of products as well. Most parents want to buy what is healthy for their children, but with so many options in the drink aisle, it can be difficult to make the right choice – especially when drink companies make it hard to do so.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET

