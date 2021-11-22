Occlusion disparity refinement for stereo matching through the geometric prior-based adaptive label search

J Plast Reconstr Aesthet Surg. 2021 Oct 22:S1748-6815(21)00481-2. doi: 10.1016/j.bjps.2021.09.044. Online ahead of print. Insensate flaps are used in several reconstructions. A search of the literature showed that most studies are limited to particular flaps in specific body areas. There is a lack of uniform scientific data on the pattern of sensory recovery in various body parts for different kinds of flaps. We conducted a prospective observational study for over one year to study the pattern of sensory return in 74 flaps and studied the disparity in the return of sensation of touch, pain, warmth and cold. After that, we analyzed the relationship between sensory return in flaps and the region of the body (head and neck/upper limb/lower limb), type of flap (cutaneous/fasciocutaneous/musculocutaneous), age of patient and type of wound bed (surgically created defect/raw area such as post trauma, post debridement). Touch sensations were assessed by Semmes-Weinstein (SW) monofilament of 5.01 number, pain was assessed using a sterile 26 G needle, cold sensation was assessed using water at 4 °C and warm sensation was assessed using water at 44 °C. The sensations were evaluated at one-fourth and one-half of distance from the periphery to the center, at eight equidistant points along the circumference and at the center of the flap. Sensations were observed to return in the periphery of the flap earlier and in the center later. Touch sensation was recovered the earliest (three months onwards), followed by sensations of pain, warmth and cold (around the sixth month). Flaps performed in the head and neck showed the best recovery of sensation. Best recovery of sensation was observed in cutaneous flaps. Flaps performed on surgically created defects showed better recovery of sensation compared with flaps performed to cover raw areas; however, the differences were statistically nonsignificant. Children showed better recovery of sensations; however, this was not statistically significant. Sensory nerve coaptation is recommended in flaps folded on themselves and in fasciocutaneous flaps of the lower limb.

