ARIZONA, USA — Back in September, Arizona Cardinals star pass-rusher, Chandler Jones, confirmed he asked for a trade over the summer. He wanted out of Arizona just two months ago but today he stands as the franchise leader in sacks and he's one of the team captains. But the New York native never could've predicted he'd be landing in the Valley in the first place.
Arizona Cardinals pass rusher Chandler Jones will rock shoes honoring ex-Cardinal Pat Tillman in support of the Pat Tillman Fund for Sunday’s Salute to Service game against the Carolina Panthers. Tillman, whose statue is immortalized outside of State Farm Stadium, played for the Cardinals from 1998-01 before enlisting in the...
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Colt McCoy was solid in Week 11’s 23-13 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. But for as much as he did on the offensive side of the ball, he also lent his voice to the defensive side of the ball, specifically linebacker Chandler Jones ahead of the action.
Despite the fact that Kyler Murray was injured and missed the game, the Arizona Cardinals handily took care of the Seattle Seahawks in a 23-13 win on Sunday to improve to 9-2 overall. With Green Bay’s loss on Sunday, that gives the Cardinals sole possession of the top spot in the NFC, which they’ll want to do everything they can to hold onto before the playoffs.
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Chandler Jones continued his success in Seattle over the course of a 23-13 win over the Seahawks this past Sunday. So much so that he was named NFC Defensive Player of the Week for Week 11. It marks his second honor this season following his nod in Week 1 after his five-sack outburst against the Tennessee Titans.
Colt McCoy is quickly on his way to becoming the Shohei Ohtani of the NFL … sort of. Arizona Cardinals linebacker Chandler Jones revealed after Sunday’s win over Seattle that he got some valuable defensive advice from McCoy. “He’s a leader,” said Jones of McCoy, per Darren Urban of the...
