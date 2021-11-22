ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyatt James

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProud parents Breanne and Robert welcomed their baby boy, Wyatt...

Samuel Scott

Proud parents Breanne and Robert welcomed their baby boy, Samuel Scott, into the world on 11-11-2021 at 8:06 p.m. Samuel weighed in at 5 lbs 9.2 oz and was 17.5″ long. Siblings Tristan, Greyson and Peyton were excited too! Congratulations!
Holder Allen

Proud parents Faith and Peyton welcomed their baby boy, Holder Allen, into the world on 11-9-2021 at 2:09 a.m. Holder weighed in at 6 lbs 3 oz and was 18 3/4″ long. Congratulations!
Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
HollywoodLife

Natalia Bryant, 18, Is Gorgeous In Pink Gown For Baby2Baby Gala With Mom Vanessa & Little Sisters

Natalia Bryant looked drop-dead-gorgeous in a high-slit pink gown when she attended the Baby2Baby Gala in LA on Nov. 13. When it comes to Natalia Bryant, 18, she always looks stunning no matter where she goes and that’s exactly what she did when she attended the Baby2Baby Gala in West Hollywood on November 13. For the event, Natalia slayed in a one-shoulder bubblegum pink down with a cinched-in waist and a plunging slit on the front of her skirt.
rolling out

After 7 kids and 4 women, Nick Cannon says "My favorite baby mama is ….."

Nick Cannon has hinted he wants more children. The “Wild ‘N Out” star – who has 10-year-old Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey; Golden, 4, and Powerful Queen, 10 months, with Brittany Bell; Zion and Zillion, 4 months, with Abby De La Rosa; and Zen, also 4 months, with Alyssa Scott — recently pledged to stay celibate for some time, but now says he’s open to the idea of fathering more kids.
Life and Style Weekly

Brad Pitt Is 'Very Touched' Daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt 'Wants More of a Relationship With Him'

Brad Pitt and his daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt “are very alike,” a source exclusively tells In Touch of the dad-daughter pair’s unique bond. “They not only look alike, but they have the same big heart,” the insider adds of the similarities between Brad, 57, and his 15-year-old daughter. “They’re very compassionate and loving. They’re both very open, they enjoy meeting new people. Shiloh seems to have somehow picked up Brad’s midwestern demeanor.”
TVShowsAce

'General Hospital' News: Will Julie Berman Be Back As Lulu Spencer?

General Hospital spoilers suggest the character of Lulu Spencer may emerge from her coma soon, and viewers wonder if actor Julie Berman may return to reprise the role. In late 2020, Lulu was a victim of the explosion at the Floating Rib. The incident came right as her ex-husband Dante returned to town and her new flame Dustin proposed. Lulu seemed fine at first, although Dustin died in the blast. Just as Lulu and Dante were admitting they still loved one another, she collapsed and fell into a coma. Soon after that, she transferred to a facility outside of Port Charles and her prognosis seemed dim.
TVOvermind

Remembering Joey Morgan: Actor Died at Only 28

Death is never an easy thing to deal with, but it is especially difficult when it happens to someone who is young and hasn’t gotten the chance to meet their full potential. Sadly, that was the case for up and coming actor, Joey Morgan. The talented young performer was just getting his feet wet in the entertainment industry and he appeared to have a bright future ahead of him. However, his life was cut short in November of 2021 when he suddenly passed away at just 28 years old. Even though he is no longer here, his memory will continue to live on through his work and the countless lives he touched. Keep reading to learn more about Joey Morgan’s legacy.
hotnewhiphop.com

Ice-T & Coco's Daughter Gives Twerk Lessons To Her Grandma On Instagram

As noted in her Instagram bio, 42-year-old Coco Austin is a “super mom” to her daughter, Chanel, which means the two spend plenty of time together. The Los Angeles native frequently shares content with her daughter on social media, and over the weekend, the young girl’s grandma even got in on the fun.
Page Six

Hannah Brown reacts to brother dating her ex Jed Wyatt's former girlfriend

Former “Bachelorette” lead Hannah Brown is taking the news of her brother Patrick Brown dating her ex-fiancé Jed Wyatt’s ex-girlfriend Haley Stevens in stride. “About his love life — I don’t choose who my brother loves and who he wants to be with,” Hannah, 27, told Us Weekly. “But I love him and want him to be happy.”
The Independent

Thomas Wells death: Former X Factor and The Voice USA contestant dies in tragic workplace accident, aged 46

Thomas Wells, a former X Factor USA contestant, has died, aged 46.The aspiring singer’s wife, Jessica Wells, confirmed to TMZ that the he died on 12 November after a tragic workplace accident.Wells was working at a tyre manufacturing plant in Oklahoma.According to reports, Wells’s body parts were caught in a machine similar to an automatic conveyor belt. Following the incident, he was rushed to hospital before being airlifted to another in Texas so that specialists could treat him. However, he died due to his injuries, the nature of which have not been revealed.Wells aspired to be a professional singer from a...
Essence

Shaunie O'Neal And Pastor Keion Henderson Announce Engagement

After nearly two years of dating and making it Instagram official to the public in July, the couple are headed down the aisle. Shaunie O’Neal and Pastor Keion Henderson went from making their love Instagram official earlier this year to making it official official by announcing their engagement this week.
urbanbellemag.com

Simon Guobadia Says Porsha Williams DM'd Him After He Announced His Divorce

Porsha Williams addresses the controversy of her engagement to Simon Guobadia on her spinoff. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Porsha Williams understood the controversy surrounding her engagement is due to the optics. Her fiancé Simon Guobadia was married to her former coworker Falynn Guobadia. And Falynn was introduced to the show as Porsha’s friend. However, Porsha would later say that they were never actually friends. She also wanted to make it clear that she wasn’t the cause of their split. But Porsha hasn’t been able to quiet the criticism with these statements. Interestingly enough, it isn’t just RHOA fans with questions. Some of Porsha’s own family members have been confused and critical of the relationship. But Simon and Porsha open up about their romance on Porsha’s spinoff, “Porsha’s Family Matters.” It’s possible that more criticism may follow as the episodes air on Bravo.
firstsportz.com

Will Smith ought to be "ashamed" – Sabrina Williams, half-sister of Serena and Venus, criticises the actor for biased portrayal of Richard Williams

Will Smith starrer King Richard has hit the theatres worldwide, and while most of the reviews are glowing, a few aren’t. The most prominent of these critiques have come from Sabrina Williams, stepsister of Serena and Venus Williams, and daughter of Richard Williams by his first wife. In a scathing interview, Sabrina said that the Hollywood star should be ashamed of himself for the non fact-checked and biased portrayal of her father.
countryliving.com

'9-1-1' Fans Are Sending Jennifer Love Hewitt Their Love After Seeing Her Latest Instagram Post

We’re sending a belated happy birthday shoutout to Jennifer Love Hewitt’s husband, Brian Hallisay. Because Brian turned 43 years old on Halloween, the 9-1-1 star took a moment to publicly shower her hubby with affection on Instagram. “Halloween was always one of my favorite holidays,” she began her caption alongside a photo of Brian smiling behind his birthday dinner. “And then I got to marry a Halloween baby! Celebrating you is the greatest thing we get to [do] today my love. You make our lives brighter everyday and I feel so lucky to be yours and for our kids to have the best daddy! Happy Birthday to our whole world!”
editorials24.com

Thomas Wells dead at 46

FORMER X-Factor star Thomas Wells has died aged 46, his devastated family has announced. Wells’ shock death came earlier this month following an accident while working at his job at a tire manufacturing plant in Oklahoma, his wife of 17-years told TMZ. 1. Thomas Wells was 46. According to the...
