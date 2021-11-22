ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stormy Rain

 5 days ago

Proud parents Amber and Zach welcomed their baby...

hcmc-tn.org

Trigger Lehnen

Proud parents Lindsey and Tim welcomed their baby boy, Trigger Lehnen, into the world on 11-18-2021 at 1:51 a.m. Trigger weighed in at 7.8 lbs and was 19″ long. Big sister Lyza was excited too! Congratulations!
smobserved.com

Rock Star Sophia Urista Squats, Pees on a Male Fan's Face During Concert

In what could perhaps be viewed as destiny in a name, Brass Against's Frontman (Frontwoman?) Sophia Urista peed on a male fans face during a performance in Daytona Florida on Thursday night, 11/11/21. And the footage has, well, leaked. The singer invited a male fan up on stage after saying...
HollywoodLife

Natalia Bryant, 18, Is Gorgeous In Pink Gown For Baby2Baby Gala With Mom Vanessa & Little Sisters

Natalia Bryant looked drop-dead-gorgeous in a high-slit pink gown when she attended the Baby2Baby Gala in LA on Nov. 13. When it comes to Natalia Bryant, 18, she always looks stunning no matter where she goes and that’s exactly what she did when she attended the Baby2Baby Gala in West Hollywood on November 13. For the event, Natalia slayed in a one-shoulder bubblegum pink down with a cinched-in waist and a plunging slit on the front of her skirt.
rolling out

After 7 kids and 4 women, Nick Cannon says “My favorite baby mama is …..”

Nick Cannon has hinted he wants more children. The “Wild ‘N Out” star – who has 10-year-old Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey; Golden, 4, and Powerful Queen, 10 months, with Brittany Bell; Zion and Zillion, 4 months, with Abby De La Rosa; and Zen, also 4 months, with Alyssa Scott — recently pledged to stay celibate for some time, but now says he’s open to the idea of fathering more kids.
TVOvermind

Remembering Joey Morgan: Actor Died at Only 28

Death is never an easy thing to deal with, but it is especially difficult when it happens to someone who is young and hasn’t gotten the chance to meet their full potential. Sadly, that was the case for up and coming actor, Joey Morgan. The talented young performer was just getting his feet wet in the entertainment industry and he appeared to have a bright future ahead of him. However, his life was cut short in November of 2021 when he suddenly passed away at just 28 years old. Even though he is no longer here, his memory will continue to live on through his work and the countless lives he touched. Keep reading to learn more about Joey Morgan’s legacy.
hotnewhiphop.com

Ice-T & Coco’s Daughter Gives Twerk Lessons To Her Grandma On Instagram

As noted in her Instagram bio, 42-year-old Coco Austin is a “super mom” to her daughter, Chanel, which means the two spend plenty of time together. The Los Angeles native frequently shares content with her daughter on social media, and over the weekend, the young girl’s grandma even got in on the fun.
Essence

Shaunie O'Neal And Pastor Keion Henderson Announce Engagement

After nearly two years of dating and making it Instagram official to the public in July, the couple are headed down the aisle. Shaunie O’Neal and Pastor Keion Henderson went from making their love Instagram official earlier this year to making it official official by announcing their engagement this week.
Complex

Kim Kardashian and North West Launch Joint TikTok With Dances Set to Kanye, Adele, Playboi Carti, and More

Kim Kardashian and North West made their TikTok debut on Thursday, launching a joint channel with dances to songs by Kanye West, Adele, Playboi Carti, and more. After launching the channel with a pair of videos that showed various shots of Kylie Skin products, a third video, titled “Me and Northie” and soundtracked by Carti’s song “Sky,” shows Kim and North chilling at home and riding around together in a vehicle.
countryliving.com

'9-1-1' Fans Are Sending Jennifer Love Hewitt Their Love After Seeing Her Latest Instagram Post

We’re sending a belated happy birthday shoutout to Jennifer Love Hewitt’s husband, Brian Hallisay. Because Brian turned 43 years old on Halloween, the 9-1-1 star took a moment to publicly shower her hubby with affection on Instagram. “Halloween was always one of my favorite holidays,” she began her caption alongside a photo of Brian smiling behind his birthday dinner. “And then I got to marry a Halloween baby! Celebrating you is the greatest thing we get to [do] today my love. You make our lives brighter everyday and I feel so lucky to be yours and for our kids to have the best daddy! Happy Birthday to our whole world!”
editorials24.com

Thomas Wells dead at 46

FORMER X-Factor star Thomas Wells has died aged 46, his devastated family has announced. Wells’ shock death came earlier this month following an accident while working at his job at a tire manufacturing plant in Oklahoma, his wife of 17-years told TMZ. 1. Thomas Wells was 46. According to the...
AOL Corp

Dolly Parton Shares Rare Photo With Husband Carl in Honor of Thanksgiving

Have a holly, Dolly Thanksgiving! Dolly Parton celebrated the fall holiday by sharing a throwback photo with husband Carl Thomas Dean. “Happy #Thanksgiving from me and mine to you and yours ,” the 75-year-old singer captioned the snap via Instagram on Thursday, November 25. The “Jolene” songstress wore a black...
TVShowsAce

Joy-Anna Forsyth Pregnant With Baby #3?! New Photos Fuel Rumors

Is Joy-Anna Forsyth pregnant? Rumors are circulating once again after she shared a few new photos, and fans are convinced she’s expecting her third baby now. For months, fans have been wondering when Joy-Anna and her husband, Austin, will add another baby to their family. They currently have a three-year-old son, Gideon, and a one-year-old daughter, Evelyn.
