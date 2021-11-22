ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Biden: Jerome Powell's leadership helped 'stabilize markets' amid Covid pandemic

MSNBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Biden announced that he would be nominating Jerome Powell...

www.msnbc.com

financemagnates.com

Biden keeps Jerome Powell as Fed Chair

Jerome Powell repeats his term as president of the US Federal Reserve. Note: Company News is a promotional service of the Directory and the content isn't created by Finance Magnates. Source : https://capex.com/en/overview/biden-keeps-jerome-powell-as-fed-chair?pid=42987&utm_source=Finance_Magnates&utm_medium=Blog&utm_campaign=Article&utm_content=Market_Analysis.
U.S. POLITICS
Seeking Alpha

Jerome Powell's Big Adventure, Part II

Jerome Powell emerged victorious in the political war that threatened to derail his re-nomination to lead the Federal Reserve for a second term. Jerome Powell emerged victorious in the political war that threatened to derail his re-nomination to lead the Federal Reserve for a second term. Winning the economic war that awaits, however, will likely be a much tougher battle.
BUSINESS
Shore News Network

Biden gives Fed’s Powell nod to finish pandemic repair

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday nominated Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell for a second four-year term, positioning the former investment banker to continue the most consequential revamp of monetary policy since the 1970s and finish guiding the economy out of the pandemic crisis. Lael Brainard, the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
whee.net

Biden nominates Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell to 2nd term

(WASHINGTON) — President Joe Biden announced Monday he will nominate Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell to a second four-year term amid new concerns about controlling inflation and took the opportunity to respond to those who have voiced opposition to Powell’s nomination. “As chair, Jay undertook a landmark review to reinforce...
The Independent

Biden nominates Jerome Powell to stay as Fed chair despite progressive opposition

President Joe Biden announced the nomination of Jerome Powell to continue his tenure as chair of the Federal Reserve, a move that was opposed by progressives who fear he is opposing more significant oversight of the US banking system.The White House released a statement confirming that Mr Powell’s nomination to serve again as chair had been sent to the Senate. The decision comes after weeks of criticism from progressives and a public vow from Sen Elizabeth Warren to oppose his nomination.Lael Brainard is being nominated as the agency’s vice chair.“I’m confident that Chair Powell and Dr Brainard’s focus on...
U.S. POLITICS
MSNBC

Biden’s renomination of Jerome Powell respects ‘the institutional independence of the Fed’

Former Chair of the White House Council of Economic Advisers Jason Furman and NBC’s Steve Liesman join Andrea Mitchell to discuss President Biden’s renomination of Republican Jerome Powell for a second term as the Chair of the Federal Reserve. “This is continuity. It's respecting the institutional independence of the Fed which has served our country really well by reappointing someone who was picked by a Republican” says Furman. Nov. 22, 2021.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Street.Com

What Jerome Powell's Renomination Means for the Markets

The White House will renominate Jerome Powell as the chair of the Federal Reserve. Bob Lang and Chris Versace explain what that means for the market. Head to Monday's Daily Rundown to hear what Chris Versace and Bob Lang are only telling members of the Action Alerts PLUS investing club.
U.S. POLITICS
The Week

Biden renominates Fed Chair Jerome Powell for second term: 'We need stability and independence'

Following lots of speculation, President Biden has officially renominated Jerome Powell for a second term as chairman of the Federal Reserve, CNBC reports. "Fundamentally, if we want to continue to build on the economic success of this year we need stability and independence at the Federal Reserve," Biden wrote in a Monday morning statement. "I have full confidence after their trial by fire over the last 20 months that Chair Powell and Dr. Brainard will provide the strong leadership our country needs." Lail Brainard, the current Fed Governor who was also believed to be in the running for Fed Chair, will instead become the vice chair of the board of governors, per CNBC.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
NBC4 Columbus

High inflation? Low polling? White House blames the pandemic

WASHINGTON (AP) — Inflation is soaring, businesses are struggling to hire and President Joe Biden’s poll numbers have been in free fall. The White House sees a common culprit for it all: COVID-19. Biden’s team views the pandemic as the root cause of both the nation’s malaise and his own political woes. Finally controlling COVID-19, the White House believes, is […]
PUBLIC HEALTH

