Economy

LOCAL BUSINESSES PREPARE FOR THANKSGIVING

WTHI
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article"There is a pressure there..." Local Businesses Prepare for an Unusual...

www.wthitv.com

KEPR

Business owners preparing for Small Business Saturday

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Tomorrow is Small business Saturday, which means you can get some holiday shopping done and support local businesses at the same time. Action News spoke with the owners of "Livin The Dream Stop & Shop" to ask what Small Business Saturday means to them. "You know, it's...
KENNEWICK, WA
Lewiston Morning Tribune

Local businesses talk resilience

Several Moscow businesses have survived the COVID-19 pandemic because of their own ingenuity, government assistance and the support of the community. That was one of the main takeaways when two representatives of the Small Business Administration traveled to Moscow to talk to local business owners. Kerrie Hurd, SBA District Director,...
MOSCOW, ID
thekatynews.com

Prepare Your Business for an Emergency

We all know the saying that “an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.” It is one old saying that is absolutely correct. It is always better to prevent a disaster than have to deal with the fallout. On the same side of the coin, it is also better to be prepared for an emergency so that you can react appropriately, even if you can’t completely prevent it.
FOX 21 Online

19 Local Businesses Prepare for Holiday Season as Red Curtains Go Up

DULUTH, Minn. – If you’re seeing more red throughout downtown Duluth and Canal Park this week, you’re not alone. It’s once again time for the annual red curtain window display contest. Ahead of the Christmas City of the North Parade this Friday, 19 local businesses are taking part in the...
DULUTH, MN
NewsBreak
midlandtxedc.com

Preparing for Launch of an Aerospace Business

Museum Of The Southwest : A Source Of Pride For The Midland Community. The Museum of the Southwest in Midland, Texas was incorporated on September 25, 1965, after the Junior League of Midland voted to establish an art and science museum, and pledged support for the institution over five years. With the League's planning and the support of the people of Midland, th...Continue Reading.
MIDLAND, TX
CBS LA

‘No Employees Showing Up Today’: Customers Who Prepaid For Thanksgiving Meals At Rancho Cucamonga Boston Market Find The Store Closed

RANCHO CUCAMONGA (CBSLA) — A series of personnel and store problems led to a Boston Market store in Rancho Cucamonga keeping its doors closed on Thanksgiving Day, leaving customers who prepaid for large meals hungry and scrambling for a Plan B. Several customers posted to social media that they arrived at Boston Market, 10890 Foothill Boulevard, on Thanksgiving Day only to find the store locked tight and a hand-written sign of apology posted on the door. “No employees showing up today…we are unable to fulfill the orders!!! We are sorry!!!” the sign said. Several people reported driving as much as an hour to...
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
bigblueunbiased.com

Several states, cities to give stimulus checks before Christmas

People who have suffered from the economic fallout of the Covid-19 pandemic can expect financial assistance from many state and local governments before Christmas, according to reports. Americans are set to receive cash as either a stimulus check or as part of the universal basic income. Let’s go through the...
chronicle99.com

SNAP Benefits: See If The Payments Will Increase After Thanksgiving

The U.S. Citizens are likely to receive a hike in the social security benefits with the arrival of Thanksgiving. According to an online article published by MARCA on November 24, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) is available to most families and individuals who satisfy the program’s income requirements. The amount of SNAP benefits a family receives is determined by their income and certain expenses.
KTLA

Shipping companies, USPS prepare for another pandemic crush of holiday gifts

The last holiday season was far from the most wonderful time of the year for the U.S. Postal Service: Sick and quarantined workers, a flood of packages from shoppers loath to set foot in stores and a last-minute dump of packages from overwhelmed private shippers. Postal workers who recall packages and letters piled up in […]

