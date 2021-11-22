LOCAL BUSINESSES PREPARE FOR THANKSGIVING

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Tomorrow is Small business Saturday, which means you can get some holiday shopping done and support local businesses at the same time. Action News spoke with the owners of "Livin The Dream Stop & Shop" to ask what Small Business Saturday means to them. "You know, it's...
Several Moscow businesses have survived the COVID-19 pandemic because of their own ingenuity, government assistance and the support of the community. That was one of the main takeaways when two representatives of the Small Business Administration traveled to Moscow to talk to local business owners. Kerrie Hurd, SBA District Director,...
We all know the saying that “an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.” It is one old saying that is absolutely correct. It is always better to prevent a disaster than have to deal with the fallout. On the same side of the coin, it is also better to be prepared for an emergency so that you can react appropriately, even if you can’t completely prevent it.
DULUTH, Minn. – If you’re seeing more red throughout downtown Duluth and Canal Park this week, you’re not alone. It’s once again time for the annual red curtain window display contest. Ahead of the Christmas City of the North Parade this Friday, 19 local businesses are taking part in the...
TERRE HAUTE Ind. (WTHI) - Thanksgiving is just a few days away, but one thing business owners are not giving thanks for this year is supply chain shortages. That's why this family-owned business in Terre Haute is learning to adapt and be flexible this holiday season. B&B Foods in Terre...
AUGUSTA, GA ( WJBF) — Rising food costs are impacting people all over the CSRA. For some local churches its been a struggle to get what they need to serve Thanksgiving meals to the community. “It limits the number of families that we can actually support. As the price of food goes up with the […]
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) --If you can't make it out for the Black Friday deals, you still have the chance to support small businesses for Small Business Saturday. The Meadows Mall will host a Vendor Fair on Saturday, November 27th. It's a way for you to go and give back...
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Grocery stores across the region are preparing for the Thanksgiving holiday week and lots of hungry shoppers. Reid’s Fine Foods, a locally-owned chain with four stores in Charlotte and one in Greenville, South Carolina, said it had the most Thanksgiving pre-orders in its history this year. “We...
Museum Of The Southwest : A Source Of Pride For The Midland Community. The Museum of the Southwest in Midland, Texas was incorporated on September 25, 1965, after the Junior League of Midland voted to establish an art and science museum, and pledged support for the institution over five years. With the League's planning and the support of the people of Midland, th...Continue Reading.
RANCHO CUCAMONGA (CBSLA) — A series of personnel and store problems led to a Boston Market store in Rancho Cucamonga keeping its doors closed on Thanksgiving Day, leaving customers who prepaid for large meals hungry and scrambling for a Plan B.
Several customers posted to social media that they arrived at Boston Market, 10890 Foothill Boulevard, on Thanksgiving Day only to find the store locked tight and a hand-written sign of apology posted on the door.
“No employees showing up today…we are unable to fulfill the orders!!! We are sorry!!!” the sign said.
Several people reported driving as much as an hour to...
People who have suffered from the economic fallout of the Covid-19 pandemic can expect financial assistance from many state and local governments before Christmas, according to reports. Americans are set to receive cash as either a stimulus check or as part of the universal basic income. Let’s go through the...
The U.S. Citizens are likely to receive a hike in the social security benefits with the arrival of Thanksgiving. According to an online article published by MARCA on November 24, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) is available to most families and individuals who satisfy the program’s income requirements. The amount of SNAP benefits a family receives is determined by their income and certain expenses.
The last holiday season was far from the most wonderful time of the year for the U.S. Postal Service: Sick and quarantined workers, a flood of packages from shoppers loath to set foot in stores and a last-minute dump of packages from overwhelmed private shippers. Postal workers who recall packages and letters piled up in […]
After completing a merger with Price Chopper/Market 32, Tops Friendly Markets will be shutting down a dozen locations across the state. The move came after new leadership for the merged company said no closures would occur. The merger itself was recently approved by regulators, giving the new, unified company the green light to move forward.
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The National Retail Federation expects consumers to spend a lot more this year than last year, and with consumers having already spent $72.2 billion online before the big day, it's looking like the predictions were right, which is especially good news for local businesses. "I always...
The housing market is still sizzling hot, with single family homes in steep demand. Those who are looking to cash in on the momentum, might want to consider downsizing. Not only will they be cutting...
Comments / 0