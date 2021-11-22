ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festival

The 2021 Holiday Makeover

Grist
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article“We’ll get back to normal.” We’ve heard the promise over and over again for almost two years. And what could be more normal — or “normative” — than the good ol’ American holiday season? But you might also find yourself thinking about your old holiday traditions (like so...

grist.org

Comments / 0

Related
Orange Leader

OrangeYouBold: Makeover for under five dollars

Hello beautiful people. This week highlights the Dollar Tree and a craft under $5. You probably have family visiting with children for the Thanksgiving holiday, and here is a way to keep little finger busy. Younger children may need a little assistance with this, but they can tackle this with your help.
ORANGE, TX
thethreetomatoes.com

Makeover: A Stunning Transformation

Seventy-six years old looks excellent on Phoebe! She suffered immensely after the loss of her son to pancreatic cancer. She came to see Christopher Hopkins for a much-needed change, and, in the end, felt like a movie star — refreshed and rejuvenated. Author. Christopher Hopkins is an entrepreneur, entertainer, cyber...
SKIN CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#American
Grist

The climate-friendly gift guide for every level of motivation

The holiday season is once again upon us — a time of year that, no matter your religious affiliations, seems inextricably tied to buying. The materialistic ideology of the Western world demands that a jaw-dropping quantity of goods be manufactured, shipped, sold, and eventually thrown away all in the name of festive cheer. And even for many climate-concerned individuals, moving away from that mindset (as laughably basic as that sounds) has proven surprisingly difficult.
ENVIRONMENT
WGN TV

Fun and creative ways to makeover your Thanksgiving leftovers

CHICAGO, IL – After Americans sit down and indulge in their great Thanksgiving feasts, odds are that there will invevitably be leftovers. Odds are even greater that you’ll get tired of reheating and eating those leftovers pretty quickly, unless you find a fun and tasty way to “repurpose” them. Gina...
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
Design Taxi

Walmart Pulls Toy Off The Shelf After It’s Found To Be Singing About Cocaine

When an Ontario grandmother brought an “educational toy” home from Walmart, she was shocked to find the cactus plushie swearing and singing songs about coke—no, not the drink, but the drug. “This toy uses swear words and talks about cocaine use. This is not what I ordered from my granddaughter,”...
MUSIC
Best Life

Never Spend This Long Going to the Bathroom, Doctor Warns

When nature calls, we must be quick to answer. Whether you get the call after a two-hour road trip or during your 10-minute train ride home, you know the feeling of relief that comes with arriving at the bathroom. But however you're relieving yourself, you're probably not putting a lot of thought into how long you spend doing so. According to doctors, if you're spending an unusual amount of time on the toilet, you might want to reevaluate your habits. Read on to learn more about the toilet time limit you need to keep in mind.
LIFESTYLE
TVShowsAce

Lilah Roloff Traumatized By Latest Venture

Little People, Big World star Lilah Roloff is pretty freaked out by her family’s latest venture. What has the Roloff family done that traumatized the adorable two-year-old girl? Read on to find out. As we reported, Zach and Tori Roloff took their two kids, Jackson, 4, and Lilah, 2, to...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
hotnewhiphop.com

Offset & Big Daddy Kane Connect At The Liquor Store

Thanksgiving weekend is a time to get together with friends and family, eat some good food, and more often than not, get drunk with your loved ones. It's a tradition in many households that could either lead to some family bonding or heated debates. That being said, liquor stores across the country have seen an influx of business over the past few days of people who are trying to stock up their liquor cabinets.
CELEBRITIES
Massage Mag.com

Body Mechanics Makeover: Avoid the Crumple Zone

You learned the basics of body mechanics in school, and have developed your own—good or bad—habits as you have practiced massage. Along the way, you have probably developed your body awareness and learned some new techniques. I want to help you go beyond the basics, and fine-tune the areas of...
FITNESS
98.1 The Hawk

The Countertop Makeover Kit DIYers are Raving About

As Amazon Associates, we earn on qualifying purchases. Dreaming of marble countertops but waking up to old, worn-out laminate instead? If you fancy yourself as an experienced DIY enthusiast, this is the kit that can make your dreams come true for less than half the cost of brand new countertops!
SHOPPING
Boston Magazine

Schedule a Winter Makeover at One of These Five Medical Spas

From fat-vanquishing lasers to nurturing IV infusions, these five state-of-the-art cosmetic treatments will leave you feeling brand-new. Read all about the latest gym openings, healthy events, and fitness trends in our twice weekly Wellness newsletter. For Revitalizing Skin. Lutronic UltraGlo, Melissa Schneider, MD. Have 30 minutes to spare? Book an...
BOSTON, MA
sneakernews.com

adidas And GORE-TEX Give The Forum Low A Weatherized Makeover

As the adidas Forum Low winds down one of its most successful years in recent memory, it’s prepared itself for the impending winter weather with the help of GORE-TEX. Unlike most iterations of the basketball-classic that’ve released throughout 2021, the newly-surfaced pair gives the adidas Originals design some modifications. For starters, the standard synthetic leather that takes over most of the upper is partly-replaced with textile and fabric. Lockdown straps at the top of the tongue also opt for a new canvas construction that delivers a technical aesthetic in-line with adidas Y-3. Molded plastic at the toe and along the sneaker’s base indulge in a “Sky Tint” tone; sole units underfoot also follow suit. GORE-TEX branding doesn’t appear on the product shots released by adidas, but the shoes are protected with the innovative company’s tried-and-proven solutions.
APPAREL
People

Chrissy Teigen Recaps Her Sober Thanksgiving: 'First Time' I Could 'Enjoy Everyone Enjoying Dinner'

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend had a picture-perfect Thanksgiving!. The superstar couple — who share daughter Luna, 5, and son Miles, 3 — showed off their Turkey Day on Thursday, in a series of social media posts. Teigen also celebrated a milestone in her sobriety journey, sharing how this year's holiday looked different for her, explaining that it was "the first time I have ever been able to enjoy everyone enjoying dinner!!"
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy