Happy Birthday, Mamie! Powell woman turns 107

BIRTHDAY GREETINGS go out to Dr. Bruce Lidston who is celebrating his 80th birthday today, Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021. He had a pediatric practice in Huntingdon for 36 years. He enjoys it when, as often happens, people share stories about his former patients. Since his retirement he has pursued his love of gardening. He now starts from seeds all his vegetable and flower seedlings. He often cans or freezes the vegetable produce. His tomato sauce, barbecue sauce and ketchup are in high demand! He enjoys cooking. Scone baking has become his specialty. He has also completed several well made pieces of hardwood furniture in his woodworking shop. He has become an avid reader and has also become more involved in bird watching in recent years. A shower of cards has been arranged. Most of his family are coming home for Thanksgiving to surprise him. Happy birthday, Bruce!

HUNTINGDON, PA ・ 10 DAYS AGO