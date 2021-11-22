ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Happy Birthday, Mamie! Powell woman turns 107

WKYC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Mamie Forester, an East Tennessee native, is celebrating her 107th birthday Monday. Mamie was born on November 22, 1914....

www.wkyc.com

Comments / 0

