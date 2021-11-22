ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Family Of Man Who Died Saving Fiancee At Astroworld Sues Travis Scott

By Music News
wfav951.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTravis Scott and Live Nation are being sued by the family of a man who died saving his fiancee at Astroworld. According to The Houston Chronicle, the parents of 27-year-old Mirza Danish Baig has filed the...

CBS Chicago

Families Of Two Naperville Men Killed At Astroworld Festival File Wrongful Death Lawsuits Against Travis Scott, Concert Organizers

CHICAGO (CBS) — The families of two young men from Naperville who were killed in the stampede at the Astroworld festival in Houston earlier this month have filed wrongful death lawsuits against rapper Travis Scott and event organizers, accusing them of not doing enough to prevent the deadly chaos. Jake Jurinek and Franco Patino, both 21, were among the 10 people killed as a result of an intense crowd surge during Scott’s performance at the festival on Nov. 5. (Supplied to CBS 2) Patino and Jurinek met in grade school in Naperville, and both graduated from Neuqua Valley High School; described by friends...
NAPERVILLE, IL
The Independent

Astroworld news – live: Ezra Blount, 9, injured at concert dies as protesters surround Travis Scott’s mansion

Ezra Blount, the nine-year-old who was on life support for days after he was injured during Travis Scott’s Astroworld music festival, has died. His family’s lawyer said in a statement: “The Blount family tonight is grieving the incomprehensible loss of their precious young son. This should not have been the outcome of taking their son to a concert, what should have been a joyful celebration.” He added: “Ezra’s death is absolutely heartbreaking. We are committed to seeking answers and justice for the Blount family. But tonight we stand in solidarity with the family, in grief, and in prayer.”The nine-year-old had sustained life-threatening injuries and was placed in a medically induced coma. Read More Astroworld: Everything we know about lawsuits facing Travis Scott and Live NationAttorneys representing 200 Astroworld survivors file 90 lawsuits against organisersAstroworld: 9-year-old injured at Travis Scott’s music festival dies, family says
CELEBRITIES
buzzfeednews.com

A 9-Year-Old Boy Has Died From The Injuries He Sustained At Travis Scott's Astroworld Concert

Ezra Blount, a 9-year-old who is believed to be the youngest victim of the Astroworld tragedy, has died following injuries he sustained at the music festival. His death was confirmed in a statement by attorney Ben Crump, who had initially filed a million-dollar lawsuit on behalf of the Blount family against rapper Travis Scott and organizer Live Nation alleging "grossly negligent conduct" at the event.
CELEBRITIES
hypebeast.com

Two Security Guards Sue Travis Scott, Live Nation and More Over Astroworld Tragedy

Samuel and Jackson Bush, two security guards who worked at Travis Scott‘s Astroworld Festival, have filed a lawsuit over the event’s tragedy. According to reports, the uncle and nephew’s lawsuit names a total of 28 people and corporations including Scott, Cactus Jack Records, Live Nation, ScoreMore, NRG Park and security companies Contemporary Services Corp and AJ Melino & Associates, the latter of which hired the two for the festival. The suit alleges that AJ Melino & Associations “took very few measures to prepare its contracted employees for the chaos that ensued,” noting that the security company failed to do background checks to make sure the contracted guards had the necessary qualifications, did not hold any training sessions for the jobs and did not supply walkie-talkies, preventing them to communicate with their superiors during the crowd surge.
MUSIC
The Independent

Young Dolph murder: Photos released of gunmen wanted for killing of rapper

Photos of two gunmen suspected of ambushing and killing rapper Young Dolph as he was buying cookies at a Memphis store on Wednesday have emerged.The 36-year-old artist, real name Adolph Robert Thornton, Jr, was inside Makeda’s Homemade Butter Cookies when two men drove up and fire multiple rounds into the store through a window.Law enforcement confirmed photos of the two suspected shooters, which had been circulating online, were authentic, Fox13 reporter Jeremy Pierre said.In one of the images, Dolph’s camouflage-colored Lamborghini could be seen parked outside of the shop.Music stars Megan Thee Stallion and Chance the Rapper led tributes...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Chicago

Family And Friends Mourn Two Naperville Friends Who Died At Astroworld Festival

CHICAGO (CBS) — Friends and family have begun saying goodbye to two childhood friends from Naperville who died in the stampede at the Astroworld Festival in Houston last week. A visitation was held Saturday for 21-year-old Franco Patino. Loved ones say he was funny, loyal and had a passion for helping others. His funeral is set for next Saturday. Visitation is Sunday for his friend Jacob Jurinek. His family says he had many friends and boundless energy and enthusiasm. His funeral will also be held next Saturday — the day he would have turned 21.
NAPERVILLE, IL
Popculture

Former Child Star Dies During Police Chase, Allegedly Accidentally Shot Himself

A tragic situation occurred in Mexico state on Friday concerning a former child star. According to Mexico News Daily, Octavio Ocaña, a 22-year-old actor, died during a police chase after authorities claimed that he accidentally shot himself. Now, the actor's father is claiming that municipal police are actually responsible for Ocaña's death. Ocaña is most well known for playing Benito in the television series Vecinos (Neighbors).
PUBLIC SAFETY
imdb.com

The X Factor's Thomas Wells Dead at 46 After Horrifying Accident

The world has lost a rising talent. Thomas Wells, who competed on The X Factor among other reality shows, died on November 13, his wife Jessica Wells wrote on Facebook. He was 46. "I feel like it's not real but I know it is," she shared in a heart-wrenching videotaped at his gravesite. "He was my best friend." According to Jessica, who spoke to TMZ, Thomas died following an accident at the tire manufacturing plant he worked at in Oklahoma. While working, reports the outlet, part of his body got caught in an automatic conveyer belt and he was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital before being airlifted to another in Tyler, Texas. "He was deteriorating...
CELEBRITIES
fox40jackson.com

Kylie Jenner shows off lavish holiday decor amid Astroworld lawsuits

After weeks of remaining mum on social media, Kylie Jenner gave fans a peek at her holiday decor. The Kylie Cosmetics founder shared with her 284 million followers a short clip to her Instagram Story of a handmade wooden pyramid spinning on her countertop. A reindeer figurine and an illuminated Christmas tree could be seen in the background.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Astroworld: Nine-year-old injured at Travis Scott’s music festival dies, family says

A nine-year-old child who was on life support after being injured in the crowd surge at Travis Scott’s Astroworld music festival, has died.Ezra Blount passed away on Sunday after spending days on life support after the deadly incident on 5 November, his family said.Ezra fell from his father’s shoulders after the man passed out from the crowd pressure of thousands of people. After Ezra fell, he was trampled on by the crowd.The boy suffered organ damage and brain swelling. He was placed in a medically-induced coma on life support in an attempt to combat his brain, liver, and kidney trauma.Ezra's...
THEATER & DANCE

