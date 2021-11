Estée is the moniker of Borneo-born, Australia-raised, Filipino-Chinese singer-songwriter Estée Evangeline. At nineteen years of age, and relatively new to the scene, she has already clocked over one million Spotify streams for her first two releases. Last week she released the video for her latest single, “twenty eight”, and we are delighted to have some behind-the scenes shots for the video, with captions provided by estée .

