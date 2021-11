Another week, another big-name veteran on the waiver wire, and the question of whether it might make sense for the Seahawks to put in a claim. This time, it’s running back Le’Veon Bell, who was waived Tuesday by the Baltimore Ravens, and in some ways might make more sense for Seattle to take a gamble on than did Odell Beckham Jr., if for no other reason than the Seahawks’ possible immediate need at running back.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO