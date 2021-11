Bruised is about hard knocks, second (and third, and fourth) chances. Halle Berry’s had a few. The Oscar-winning actress was so taken by Michelle Rosenfarb’s script about a washed-up MMA (mixed martial arts) fighter – intended once for Blake Lively – that she battled to get it made. Then she was so dissatisfied by other people’s directing ideas, she opted to take on that role, too. As a debut, it’s grungy, overscaled and rarely far from cliché. But it also has guts, and there’s a vigour to the acting that pulls it through.

